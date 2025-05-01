$41.470.09
Garbage can full of human bones in Kyiv's Podil district: DIZA explained the origin of the "find"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

After being evicted from the building, archaeologists left a large number of human skeletons collected during excavations in Kyiv. According to representatives of the Institute of Archeology, they should be reburied.

Garbage can full of human bones in Kyiv's Podil district: DIZA explained the origin of the "find"

The human bones found in a container in Podil, as it turned out, were left by archaeologists after being evicted from the building.

This is reported by DIAZ "Ancient Kyiv" on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the Podil Archaeological Expedition of the Institute of Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine used to work in the building next to which the container stood. 

Due to the closure of the building for restoration, the archaeologists had to leave the building, which they did. They were also required to take all their belongings and "archaeological artifacts". They took everything except... the bones. A large number of human skeletons collected during numerous archaeological studies in Kyiv remained in a large container in the yard, the statement reads.

DIAZ also added that, according to representatives of the Institute of Archeology, these bones have already been studied and have no archaeological value, and should be reburied.

For our part, we can add what the media did not say - the number of human bones there is incredible - more than 10 tons. These are mostly human skeletons from excavations on the slope of Shchekavytsia Mountain, where a cemetery was once located. There are more than a thousand of them!" DIAZ reported.

We hope that in the near future the Ministry of Culture will be able to approve the reburial of human remains found during archaeological excavations, and the Institute of Archeology will ensure this, the reserve added.

Let us remind you

On April 29, a garbage dump full of skulls and bones was found near one of the lyceums in Kyiv . This became known from a video that was actively spreading on social networks.  Later, the Kyiv police said that the skulls and bones in black bags found in the garbage dump in Podil near the capital's lyceum are not of criminal origin. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyKyiv
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv
