Leo XIV will be the Pope of peace for war-torn Ukraine - Head of the UGCC

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 9180 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14017 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 19281 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31330 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58383 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 93910 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145699 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 110723 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110818 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179209 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 19115 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 15202 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 19029 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

02:49 AM • 9234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 17554 views
Publications

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 9180 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 107871 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 127856 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179210 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 140344 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 4092 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 132554 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 145980 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 81532 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 110378 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Leo XIV will be the Pope of peace for war-torn Ukraine - Head of the UGCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

His Beatitude Sviatoslav expressed hope that Leo XIV will be the Pope of peace for Ukraine, calling for peace without weapons. He noted the importance of historical parallels with Leo XIII.

Leo XIV will be the Pope of peace for war-torn Ukraine - Head of the UGCC

The new Pope will be the herald of peace. But peace is without weapons and disarming; peace, in particular, for victims of war. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, UNN reports citing Vatican News.

Details

Commenting on the election of the new Ecumenical Archbishop, the head of the UGCC reported the following:

We really feel that Pope Leo XIV will be the Pope of peace for the long-suffering, war-torn Ukraine. But he interestingly expressed himself about this peace: this peace is without weapons and disarming. That is, it is peace, in particular, for victims of war. The one that, let's say, opposes evil. And he said that we must give ourselves into the hands of God, and evil will never overcome us. Therefore, we really hope that the new Pope will be the herald of peace, the builder of peace, the one who will build bridges between nations.

- said His Beatitude Sviatoslav.

He also noted historical parallels in the context of the name Leo:

It is interesting that the Pope took the name Leo XIV. We remember Leo XIII as the Pope of the social doctrine of the Church, the one who proclaimed the encyclical "Rerum Novarum", Leo XIII, who was the Pope of Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky, the one who really cared that this word about peace, about blessing, was transformed into certain actions, a certain testimony that the Church should carry out in the circumstances of one or another nation, one or another culture.

His Beatitude Sviatoslav hopes that this is a Pope who will be with Ukraine.

(Leo XIV) will be with our long-suffering people, that this Pope will not only inspire us with Christ's peace, but will help transform this breath of Christ into a renewed doctrine of the Catholic Church on just peace, lasting peace in the modern world.

- added the head of the UGCC.

Let us remind

The election of the new Pope has ended in the Vatican. Robert Francis Prevost from the USA became him, who will take the name Leo XIV and will soon give a speech.

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV appealed to the faithful with a message of peace, continuing the blessing of Pope Francis. He emphasized the importance of unity and fearless proclamation of the Gospel.

The new Pope Leo XIV, has ancestry from New Orleans and the Dominican Republic. Genealogical studies have revealed connections with Creole families.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
Pope Francis
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
Brent
$63.58
Bitcoin
$103,659.20
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.67
Золото
$3,332.29
Ethereum
$2,363.45