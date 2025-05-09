Leo XIV will be the Pope of peace for war-torn Ukraine - Head of the UGCC

The new Pope will be the herald of peace. But peace is without weapons and disarming; peace, in particular, for victims of war. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, UNN reports citing Vatican News.

Details

Commenting on the election of the new Ecumenical Archbishop, the head of the UGCC reported the following:

We really feel that Pope Leo XIV will be the Pope of peace for the long-suffering, war-torn Ukraine. But he interestingly expressed himself about this peace: this peace is without weapons and disarming. That is, it is peace, in particular, for victims of war. The one that, let's say, opposes evil. And he said that we must give ourselves into the hands of God, and evil will never overcome us. Therefore, we really hope that the new Pope will be the herald of peace, the builder of peace, the one who will build bridges between nations. - said His Beatitude Sviatoslav.

He also noted historical parallels in the context of the name Leo:

It is interesting that the Pope took the name Leo XIV. We remember Leo XIII as the Pope of the social doctrine of the Church, the one who proclaimed the encyclical "Rerum Novarum", Leo XIII, who was the Pope of Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky, the one who really cared that this word about peace, about blessing, was transformed into certain actions, a certain testimony that the Church should carry out in the circumstances of one or another nation, one or another culture.

His Beatitude Sviatoslav hopes that this is a Pope who will be with Ukraine.

(Leo XIV) will be with our long-suffering people, that this Pope will not only inspire us with Christ's peace, but will help transform this breath of Christ into a renewed doctrine of the Catholic Church on just peace, lasting peace in the modern world. - added the head of the UGCC.

Let us remind

The election of the new Pope has ended in the Vatican. Robert Francis Prevost from the USA became him, who will take the name Leo XIV and will soon give a speech.

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV appealed to the faithful with a message of peace, continuing the blessing of Pope Francis. He emphasized the importance of unity and fearless proclamation of the Gospel.

The new Pope Leo XIV, has ancestry from New Orleans and the Dominican Republic. Genealogical studies have revealed connections with Creole families.