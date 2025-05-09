Despite criticism: Vance welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, an American by origin

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7466 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14732 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 23835 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16571 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48047 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41483 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36400 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45912 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69156 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99144 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 23835 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16669 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 48047 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 127000 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147334 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17097 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26800 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141152 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154181 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89350 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Despite criticism: Vance welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, an American by origin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1772 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance welcomed Pope Leo XIV, even though he criticized the US government. Previously, Pope Francis also reacted to Vance's statements regarding immigration policy.

Despite criticism: Vance welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, an American by origin

J.D. Vance congratulated the new Pope on his election despite their public dispute

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance congratulated the newly elected Pope Robert Prevost, who took the name Leo XIV, despite the fact that he criticized the actions of the American authorities in his publications.

This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.  

Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I am confident that millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work in leading the Church. May God bless him!

- the Vice President wrote on X

At the same time, as the publication notes, Vance did not comment on the Pope's posts criticizing President Trump and Vance on immigration issues, which he published. Let us add that Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019.

During an interview in January, he defended President Trump's immigration policy, citing the Christian concept of "ordo amoris" - a justly ordered love.

You love your family, then you love your neighbor, then you love your community, then you love your fellow citizens in your own country, and then you can focus and prioritize the rest of the world

Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

Later, he defended his reasoning on social media. "The idea of ​​having no hierarchy of obligations violates elementary common sense," Vance wrote on social media.

As the publication notes, in early 2025, Prevost published two articles in response to Vance's arguments.

The first article was an authored article by Kate Armas from the progressive Catholic news resource National Catholic Reporter. In it, Armas criticized Vance for using a "medieval concept to defend his vision of immigration."

The imperial vision of love is built on scarcity, but the Kingdom of God is built on abundance. If we ask ourselves: "Who is my neighbor?" - we no longer understand the essence. A better question is: how do I love limitlessly?

- she wrote.

The second article was written by Jesuit priest Sam Sawyer of Jesuit Review, who also criticized Vance's position. Sawyer complained that "many Catholics, and quite possibly most Catholics, voted not only for tolerance, but also for ardent support of a view of immigration and immigrants that is strikingly different from what the church teaches."

According to the publication, Sawyer noted that he was "a little surprised by the Pope's decision to intervene" in the debate, but added that his intervention reflects the hope that U.S. Catholics "allow the Gospel to cleanse us and call for conversion regarding our response to immigrants."

Pope Francis also reacted to Vance's statements. In his February letter to the bishops of the United States, without directly naming Vance, Francis explained the concept of "ordo amoris."

The true ordo amoris, which must be promoted, is the one we discover by constantly reflecting on the parable of the "Good Samaritan" (cf. Lk. 10:25-37), that is, reflecting on the love that builds brotherhood, open to all without exception

- Francis wrote.

Let us remind

Despite this, Vance met with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Easter during his visit to Rome. The private meeting lasted only a few minutes. This was the Vice President's first meeting with the Pontiff since 2020. The Pope gave Vance a tie, rosary beads and Easter eggs for the children. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,955.40
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.75
Золото
$3,338.04
Ethereum
$2,351.07