August 31, 09:30 PM • 14235 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 14378 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
August 30, 04:05 PM • 46736 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 85265 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
August 30, 01:06 PM • 97170 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 111379 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
August 30, 10:36 AM • 120358 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
August 30, 09:58 AM • 257126 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 115308 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86515 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

International Fingerprint Day and World Day of Prayer for Creation: what else is celebrated on September 1

September 1

 752 views

September 1 marks International Fingerprint Day, World Day of Prayer for Creation, and World Letter Writing Day. This day also marks the beginning of Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

International Fingerprint Day and World Day of Prayer for Creation: what else is celebrated on September 1

Today, September 1, marks International Fingerprint Day and World Day of Prayer for Creation. Also, this day marks the beginning of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, writes UNN.

International Fingerprint Day

This day is celebrated to honor Juan Vucetich, an Argentine anthropologist and naturalized police officer of Croatian origin, who is the founder of the modern system of dactyloscopy. Vucetich developed the first ever classification of fingerprints and created fingerprint cards, which became the basis for modern personal identification.

World Day of Prayer for Creation

The late Pope Francis declared the World Day of Prayer for Creation – a day that unites believers worldwide in a shared concern for our planet. This is not just a date on the calendar. This day is a reminder of our responsibility and calling to be stewards of God's creation.

Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show20.08.25, 10:11 • 131153 views

World Letter Writing Day

This Letter Writing Day is celebrated annually on September 1. It was initiated in 2014 by Australian Richard Simpkin, who wanted to revive interest in traditional correspondence in the digital age. Scientists have proven that writing by hand helps reduce stress and improves emotional well-being. It also develops memory.

World Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common forms of dementia, which gradually destroys memory, thinking, and the ability to perform routine actions. According to WHO estimates, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia. About 60-70% of them have Alzheimer's disease. September was chosen as the month when everyone can learn more about this disease, support loved ones, and spread information.

Occupiers cancel Miner's Day in TOT due to threat of protests - CNS23.08.25, 07:45 • 3332 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyHealth
Pope Francis
Argentina