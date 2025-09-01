International Fingerprint Day and World Day of Prayer for Creation: what else is celebrated on September 1

Today, September 1, marks International Fingerprint Day and World Day of Prayer for Creation. Also, this day marks the beginning of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, writes UNN.

International Fingerprint Day

This day is celebrated to honor Juan Vucetich, an Argentine anthropologist and naturalized police officer of Croatian origin, who is the founder of the modern system of dactyloscopy. Vucetich developed the first ever classification of fingerprints and created fingerprint cards, which became the basis for modern personal identification.

World Day of Prayer for Creation

The late Pope Francis declared the World Day of Prayer for Creation – a day that unites believers worldwide in a shared concern for our planet. This is not just a date on the calendar. This day is a reminder of our responsibility and calling to be stewards of God's creation.

World Letter Writing Day

This Letter Writing Day is celebrated annually on September 1. It was initiated in 2014 by Australian Richard Simpkin, who wanted to revive interest in traditional correspondence in the digital age. Scientists have proven that writing by hand helps reduce stress and improves emotional well-being. It also develops memory.

World Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common forms of dementia, which gradually destroys memory, thinking, and the ability to perform routine actions. According to WHO estimates, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia. About 60-70% of them have Alzheimer's disease. September was chosen as the month when everyone can learn more about this disease, support loved ones, and spread information.

