Occupiers cancel Miner's Day in TOT due to threat of protests - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are canceling the celebration of Miner's Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the last Sunday of August. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that the occupation authorities made the corresponding decision due to social tension.

The occupiers are unable to provide people with water and are afraid that mass events will turn into spontaneous protests. Therefore - no holidays - the message says.

The CNR believes that this once again proves: Russia does not control the captured territories, it is afraid of local residents.

According to the CNR, there is a critical situation with water supply in the temporarily occupied territories, which jeopardizes the heating season. Without filling the systems with coolant, heating is impossible, and delivering water by tank trucks will not solve the problem.

