August 22, 03:16 PM • 22792 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
August 22, 02:47 PM • 26239 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 20216 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
August 22, 02:30 PM • 22997 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
August 22, 01:07 PM • 23223 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13241 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
August 22, 11:30 AM • 23258 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
August 22, 11:01 AM • 20093 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13741 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14762 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Occupiers cancel Miner's Day in TOT due to threat of protests - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territories are canceling the celebration of Miner's Day. The reason is social tension and fears that mass events will turn into spontaneous protests.

Occupiers cancel Miner's Day in TOT due to threat of protests - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are canceling the celebration of Miner's Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the last Sunday of August. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation authorities made the corresponding decision due to social tension.

The occupiers are unable to provide people with water and are afraid that mass events will turn into spontaneous protests. Therefore - no holidays

- the message says.

The CNR believes that this once again proves: Russia does not control the captured territories, it is afraid of local residents.

Recall

According to the CNR, there is a critical situation with water supply in the temporarily occupied territories, which jeopardizes the heating season. Without filling the systems with coolant, heating is impossible, and delivering water by tank trucks will not solve the problem.

Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNS12.08.25, 08:04 • 32457 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine