Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians are cutting off water supply to homes they have labeled as "ownerless." These are the homes of those who refused to obtain Russian documents.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians are cutting off water supply to homes they have labeled as "ownerless." In reality, these are the homes of those who refused to obtain Russian documents. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the Kremlin's puppets are trying to blame the water crisis on residents who did not submit to the occupation rules, while the real reasons are infrastructure destroyed by the war, mismanagement, and the use of water as a tool of blackmail.
In parallel, Gauleiter Pushilin reports on the "modernization" of the pumping station and the installation of water barrels – in reality, this is just an attempt to hide the deficit created by the occupiers themselves.
The CNS emphasizes that depriving civilians of access to water is a war crime, and all those involved will face justice.
Recall
Russian occupiers, at the direction of Gauleiter Pushilin, are "saving" the Kalmius River in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, but in reality, this is another "show-off" for propaganda.
Earlier, UNN wrote that in temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Kalchik River was on the verge of an ecological catastrophe.
Water crisis in occupied territories of Ukraine intensifies, causing unsanitary conditions - ISW25.07.25, 02:57 • 17638 views