Zelenskyy changed his style for the meeting with Trump: the black suit became a "talisman of happiness" and "hope for peace"

During his visit to the USA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore a black suit by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov. The look combined elements of military and civilian style and received positive feedback in the White House. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Last Friday, Anisimov presented Zelenskyy with a suit with a vent on the back, which made it look more like classic business attire. The designer explained that he conceived this look as a "good luck charm."

We think that if we add something subtle to this look, something from civilian clothes to his uniform, it will be like a good luck charm. - he noted.

Donald Trump, during a meeting at the White House, noted the President's image, complimenting him. A reporter at the White House, who in February asked Zelenskyy why he wasn't wearing a suit, also praised the Ukrainian for his attire, emphasizing that "he looks fabulous in this suit."

Zelenskyy traditionally wears military-style clothing, emphasizing solidarity with the military. However, the black suit, created as part of a capsule collection, was intended to set a warmer tone for the negotiations.

By the way, the Ukrainian President wore Anisimov's design to Pope Francis' funeral in April and to the NATO summit in June — both events helped bring the US and Ukraine closer after a public spat in February.

