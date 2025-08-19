$41.260.08
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 24350 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 42918 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 63140 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 45787 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 35383 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 40300 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 103140 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51277 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 98652 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Tags
Authors
Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3308 views

The second meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy was calmer, but key issues – territorial exchange and security guarantees – remained outside public discussion. Analysts warn of potential problems for Ukraine and Europe.

Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The Times

The second meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy was significantly calmer than the first, but key issues – territorial exchange and security guarantees – remained outside public discussion. Analysts warn: despite the friendly tone, potential problems for Ukraine and Europe have not disappeared, UNN reports with reference to The Times.

Details

This time, the US President demonstrated an unexpectedly soft approach: he joked with Zelenskyy about his suit, avoided provocative questions from journalists, and even obediently smiled when European leaders spoke about their desire for a ceasefire. At the same time, Trump made it clear that he expects a "significant contribution" from the EU to security guarantees, although the United States is still ready to support the process.

However, sources among Republicans warn: if negotiations reach an impasse, Trump may switch to a "retaliation mode," including economic consequences for any side he deems guilty – be it sanctions against Russia or increased spending on the war in Ukraine.

Even during the meeting in the Oval Office, the US President only hinted at the topic of future elections in Ukraine, causing slight irony regarding the possible postponement of voting in wartime conditions. All this emphasizes that, despite external harmony, complex and potentially dangerous moments remain behind the scenes of the negotiations.

Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World