Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The Times

The second meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy was significantly calmer than the first, but key issues – territorial exchange and security guarantees – remained outside public discussion. Analysts warn: despite the friendly tone, potential problems for Ukraine and Europe have not disappeared, UNN reports with reference to The Times.

Details

This time, the US President demonstrated an unexpectedly soft approach: he joked with Zelenskyy about his suit, avoided provocative questions from journalists, and even obediently smiled when European leaders spoke about their desire for a ceasefire. At the same time, Trump made it clear that he expects a "significant contribution" from the EU to security guarantees, although the United States is still ready to support the process.

However, sources among Republicans warn: if negotiations reach an impasse, Trump may switch to a "retaliation mode," including economic consequences for any side he deems guilty – be it sanctions against Russia or increased spending on the war in Ukraine.

Even during the meeting in the Oval Office, the US President only hinted at the topic of future elections in Ukraine, causing slight irony regarding the possible postponement of voting in wartime conditions. All this emphasizes that, despite external harmony, complex and potentially dangerous moments remain behind the scenes of the negotiations.

