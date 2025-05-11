Pope Leo XIV: Artificial intelligence is one of the main challenges for humanity

The new Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the United States in history, said in his first speech after his election that artificial intelligence is one of the most serious problems of our time.

This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Pope Leo told the cardinals that he is fully committed to the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, the meetings of the 1960s that modernized the Church.

He called AI one of the main problems facing humanity, saying that it creates problems for the protection of human dignity, justice and labor.

In our day, the Church offers everyone a treasury of its social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and developments in the field of artificial intelligence, which pose new challenges in the field of protecting human dignity, justice and labor, - he said.

Towards the end of his pontificate, Francis began to speak more and more often about the threats to humanity emanating from AI, and called for an international treaty to regulate it.

