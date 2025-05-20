In the US, the 4th fugitive from the Louisiana prison was caught, but 6 are still at large: a reward of $5,000 has been announced
Louisiana State Police have arrested the fourth fugitive from a New Orleans prison. A reward of $5,000 is promised for information on the remaining 6 fugitives.
According to UNN with reference to Foxnews, according to state police, the fourth prisoner was detained on Friday.
"Louisiana State Police have just apprehended prisoner Gary K. Price," the FBI of New Orleans confirmed in a post on the X network.
According to officials, Price will eventually be taken to a secure state facility outside the area and registered.
21-year-old Price was charged with seven counts: attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, unlawful imprisonment with a weapon, domestic violence, simple assault, aggravated property damage and resisting a police officer.
As UNN reported with reference to Reuters, on May 9, ten prisoners escaped from a prison in New Orleans, USA, some of whom are accused of murder. They managed to break free by breaking down the cell door and breaking through the wall.
US authorities have stated that some fugitives may have left the city or the state of Louisiana. The public was urged to be vigilant, not panic and report any leads.
The FBI noted that it has "increased resources" and is offering up to $5,000 for information that will help arrest the prisoners. Police said "more than 200 law enforcement officers from various local, state and federal agencies continue to work around the clock to find the remaining fugitives."
6 fugitives who are still wanted: Jermaine Donald, 42; Antoine Messi, 33; Leo Tate, 31; Lenton Vanburen, 27; Derrick Groves, 27; and Corey Boyd, 19. Orleans County Sheriff Susan Hutson said on Friday that it was unlikely that the prisoners would have been able to escape without outside help. Attorney General Liz Merrill noted that the fugitives "clearly lost control, and there is no excuse for this".
US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of reopening Alcatraz prison, which is now a museum.
