Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the Pope

The Vatican has put an end to a centuries-old theological discussion: the salvation of the world is exclusively the merit of Jesus Christ, and not of the Virgin Mary. This is stated in a new decree approved by Pope Leo, which prohibits believers from calling Mary the "co-redeemer" of the world. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The document states that "it would be inappropriate to use the title 'co-redeemer', as it could create confusion and imbalance in the harmony of the truths of the Christian faith." With this decision, the Vatican officially confirmed that only Jesus, through his sacrifice on the cross, redeemed humanity from sin.

The question of Mary's role in the salvation of the world has repeatedly caused controversy among Catholic theologians and popes. Pope Francis back in 2019 sharply criticized the idea of granting this title, calling it "folly," explaining: "She never wanted to take anything from her son."

Despite this, the Vatican emphasized that Mary remains an intermediary between God and humanity: it was through her consent to give birth to Jesus that "the gates of Redemption, which all humanity awaited, were opened."

