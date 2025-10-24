First time in 500 years: King of Great Britain prayed with the Pope

British King Charles III held a joint prayer with Pope Leo XIV in the Sistine Chapel for the first time in 500 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW, BBC News.

Details

British King Charles III became the first head of the Anglican Church to hold a joint prayer with a Catholic pontiff.

During the service in the Sistine Chapel, the King and the Pope recited the "Our Father" prayer in English - for the first time in many centuries, it became native to the pontiff, who is American by origin. - stated in the BBC News post.

It is noted that Pope Leo XIV and Charles III took part in an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel - for the first time since the schism of the two churches 500 years ago.

"King Charles will be awarded a papal knighthood and, in return, will present Pope Leo with the title of Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath," writes BBC News.

The King also presented the Pope with an icon of Saint Edward the Confessor — an Anglo-Saxon king of England from the 11th century.

Recall

It was previously reported that King Charles III, who is on a state visit to the Vatican in the middle of this week, will pray with Pope Leo XIV during an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel.

King Charles III called for support for Ukraine at a banquet for US President Trump