Pope Leo XIV calls for ceasefire in Sudan
The Pope called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors in Sudan, expressing sorrow over the brutality in Al-Fashir. He also urged the international community to act decisively to support aid efforts.
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors in Sudan, stating that he was following reports of horrific brutality in the city of Al-Fashir in Darfur with "great sadness," UNN reports, citing Reuters.
Details
Indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on defenseless civilians, and serious obstacles to humanitarian activities cause unacceptable suffering.
He called on the international community to act "decisively and generously" to support aid efforts.
The UN Human Rights Office said on Friday that hundreds of civilians and unarmed fighters may have been killed late last month when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces captured Al-Fashir, the last major stronghold of the Sudanese army in Darfur.
The city fell a week ago after an 18-month siege, forcing tens of thousands to flee.
Pope Leo XIV also addressed the situation in Tanzania on Sunday, stating that clashes with numerous casualties had occurred after recent national elections. He called on all parties to avoid violence and "follow the path of dialogue."
Addition
Diplomats and senior UN officials, speaking at the UN Security Council, condemned the mass killings committed by the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher after the Sudanese city "returned to an even darker hell" following its capture by the paramilitary group over the weekend.
British-made military equipment was found in Sudan, used by militants of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group, accused of genocide. This was revealed in dossiers reviewed by the UN Security Council, raising questions about the UK's arms export policy.