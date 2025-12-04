Vatican commission again against: women will not be ordained as deacons, but other ministries are offered

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
04:56 PM • 1810 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 10983 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 14557 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 26160 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 16630 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 18050 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 18102 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 27037 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 44377 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36260 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
91%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 19237 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 21388 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 11681 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 18349 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leaders12:47 PM • 9016 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 10960 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 18381 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 26141 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 37275 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 64341 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 4520 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 21419 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 25058 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 69884 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 72830 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
Film

Vatican commission again against: women will not be ordained as deacons, but other ministries are offered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

A Vatican research commission has decided not to ordain women as deacons, disappointing Catholic women. Instead, it has been proposed to create new lay ministries for women outside of the ordained diaconate.

Vatican commission again against: women will not be ordained as deacons, but other ministries are offered

The second Vatican research commission, established to study the issue of women's diaconate, concluded that women should not be ordained as deacons. This decision deals another setback to Catholic women who hoped to be able to preside over baptisms, weddings, and funerals. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The Vatican published the findings of Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi's commission. The report states that there are currently two irreconcilable schools of theological thought, and such a state of research "precludes the possibility of moving towards admitting women to the diaconate, understood as a degree of the sacrament of Holy Orders."

Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for Ukraine04.12.25, 00:52 • 15396 views

Alternative solution

The commission, however, left open the possibility for further study of the issue. Instead, it was proposed to create new lay ministries for women outside the ordained diaconate.

Historical context

Deacons are ordained ministers who perform many of the functions of priests, except for celebrating Mass. Although it is historically known that women served as deacons in the early church, the Catholic Church currently allows only men to be ordained (both transitional and permanent deacons).

The decision essentially supports a conservative position, while proponents of women's ordination to the diaconate argue that it would give women a greater role in the church and help overcome the shortage of priests in some parts of the world.

Pope Leo called for an end to the "horrors of war" and to open the way to peace after his first foreign visit02.12.25, 19:31 • 3656 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Marriage
Associated Press
charity
Pope Francis
Ukraine
Vatican City