Vatican commission again against: women will not be ordained as deacons, but other ministries are offered

The second Vatican research commission, established to study the issue of women's diaconate, concluded that women should not be ordained as deacons. This decision deals another setback to Catholic women who hoped to be able to preside over baptisms, weddings, and funerals. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The Vatican published the findings of Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi's commission. The report states that there are currently two irreconcilable schools of theological thought, and such a state of research "precludes the possibility of moving towards admitting women to the diaconate, understood as a degree of the sacrament of Holy Orders."

Alternative solution

The commission, however, left open the possibility for further study of the issue. Instead, it was proposed to create new lay ministries for women outside the ordained diaconate.

Historical context

Deacons are ordained ministers who perform many of the functions of priests, except for celebrating Mass. Although it is historically known that women served as deacons in the early church, the Catholic Church currently allows only men to be ordained (both transitional and permanent deacons).

The decision essentially supports a conservative position, while proponents of women's ordination to the diaconate argue that it would give women a greater role in the church and help overcome the shortage of priests in some parts of the world.

