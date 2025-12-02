Pope Leo called for an end to the "horrors of war" and to open the way to peace after his first foreign visit

After completing his first foreign trip, Pope Leo appealed to Middle Eastern leaders with a fervent plea to heed the peoples' cry for peace and turn away from the "horrors of war." This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

On the Beirut waterfront, he addressed 150,000 people, emphasizing the need to overcome Lebanon's political crises, years of conflict, and economic difficulties, and called on the region as a whole to seek new approaches to overcoming social and religious differences.

The path of mutual enmity and destruction has been trodden for too long. We need to teach our hearts peace

he stated.

Pope Leo called on religious and political leaders to unite efforts to heal the country and continue peace processes after last year's conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

He also appealed to the international community to promote dialogue and reconciliation. Before flying to Rome, the Pope emphasized the need to stop attacks and hostilities in southern Lebanon, which is currently in a state of conflict and uncertainty.

