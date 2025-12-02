Pope Leo called for an end to the "horrors of war" and to open the way to peace after his first foreign visit

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 10898 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 26927 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 26020 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 19691 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 20818 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 53222 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 50683 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59732 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50855 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46326 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 21701 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 11245 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 10676 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 6900 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 8098 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 1740 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 8098 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 6900 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 10678 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 26933 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Timur Mindich
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Turkey
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 39381 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 41585 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97925 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72662 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88676 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Bild
ChatGPT
Heating

Pope Leo called for an end to the "horrors of war" and to open the way to peace after his first foreign visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

During his first foreign visit to the Middle East, before flying to the Vatican, the Pope called on world leaders for peace and to prevent wars.

Pope Leo called for an end to the "horrors of war" and to open the way to peace after his first foreign visit

After completing his first foreign trip, Pope Leo appealed to Middle Eastern leaders with a fervent plea to heed the peoples' cry for peace and turn away from the "horrors of war." This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

On the Beirut waterfront, he addressed 150,000 people, emphasizing the need to overcome Lebanon's political crises, years of conflict, and economic difficulties, and called on the region as a whole to seek new approaches to overcoming social and religious differences.

Part. Pope Leo XIV visited the site of the Beirut port explosion and prayed for the victims in 2020 - AP News

The path of mutual enmity and destruction has been trodden for too long. We need to teach our hearts peace

he stated.

Pope Leo called on religious and political leaders to unite efforts to heal the country and continue peace processes after last year's conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

He also appealed to the international community to promote dialogue and reconciliation. Before flying to Rome, the Pope emphasized the need to stop attacks and hostilities in southern Lebanon, which is currently in a state of conflict and uncertainty.

Part. Pope Leo to visit Lebanon with a message of peace amid Israeli strikes

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Pope Leo XIV
Israel
Reuters
Rome
Lebanon
Iran