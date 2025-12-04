Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for Ukraine

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
09:56 PM • 1450 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 12197 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 20041 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 25390 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 20117 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 24122 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 23042 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 24681 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29795 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 37656 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.7m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Silver price growth outpaced gold: The price of the white metal soared by 100% due to scarcity and industrial boomPhotoDecember 3, 01:35 PM • 5434 views
The President of Finland stated that all conditions for a just peace in Ukraine are unlikely to be met December 3, 02:07 PM • 3766 views
Court releases NABU detective Magamedrasulov from custodyDecember 3, 02:22 PM • 3610 views
Russia blocked access to Roblox allegedly due to the dissemination of extremist materialsDecember 3, 02:45 PM • 4392 views
Winter 2025/26 will be warmer than normal, but with sharp drops to -18°C – UkrhydrometcenterDecember 3, 05:03 PM • 3550 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 25387 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 33290 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 49900 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 52381 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 61297 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Gaza Strip
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 59310 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 61914 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 116498 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 90050 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 105753 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T

Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Pope Francis, who died in April 2025, provided funding in his will for the purchase of ambulances for Ukraine.

Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for Ukraine

Pope Francis, who died in April this year, expressed in his will a desire to donate part of his funds to support Ukraine. This is reported by the publication BILD, citing the story of nun Lucia Caram in a Spanish radio program, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the pontiff's will stipulated that part of his funds should be used to purchase ambulances for Ukraine. Moreover, a "war zone" was mentioned.

It is noted that Luisa Caram has repeatedly traveled to Ukraine on humanitarian missions since February 2022.

As the publication writes, she was deeply touched by the pontiff's gesture, who had repeatedly promised her support during his lifetime.

But I never expected it to come in this form

- BILD quotes the woman.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Pope Francis has repeatedly called for peace, negotiations, and an end to hostilities. At the same time, his statements often drew criticism in Ukraine, as they sounded as if he was putting the aggressor and the victim on the same level.

In particular, during the Way of the Cross in the Vatican after the start of the full-scale invasion, a Ukrainian woman and a Russian woman carried the cross together. In addition, the Pope condemned Ukraine's decision to ban the activities of the Russian church on its territory.

At the same time, the Pope actively received pilgrims from Ukraine, communicated with servicemen, and even received a signed Ukrainian flag from them. There were never any similar meetings with Russian servicemen.

Pope Francis Donated Funds for Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Historian Zinchenko 22.04.25, 17:46 • 10242 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyNews of the World