Pope Francis, who died in April this year, expressed in his will a desire to donate part of his funds to support Ukraine. This is reported by the publication BILD, citing the story of nun Lucia Caram in a Spanish radio program, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the pontiff's will stipulated that part of his funds should be used to purchase ambulances for Ukraine. Moreover, a "war zone" was mentioned.

It is noted that Luisa Caram has repeatedly traveled to Ukraine on humanitarian missions since February 2022.

As the publication writes, she was deeply touched by the pontiff's gesture, who had repeatedly promised her support during his lifetime.

But I never expected it to come in this form - BILD quotes the woman.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Pope Francis has repeatedly called for peace, negotiations, and an end to hostilities. At the same time, his statements often drew criticism in Ukraine, as they sounded as if he was putting the aggressor and the victim on the same level.

In particular, during the Way of the Cross in the Vatican after the start of the full-scale invasion, a Ukrainian woman and a Russian woman carried the cross together. In addition, the Pope condemned Ukraine's decision to ban the activities of the Russian church on its territory.

At the same time, the Pope actively received pilgrims from Ukraine, communicated with servicemen, and even received a signed Ukrainian flag from them. There were never any similar meetings with Russian servicemen.

