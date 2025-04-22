Pope Francis Donated Funds for Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Historian Zinchenko

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36078 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55740 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81507 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134483 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109350 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221888 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113269 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84293 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68853 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+22°
1.5m/s
28%
750 mm
Popular news

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 56055 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 66413 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 74638 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 29791 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 40814 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 19205 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 36078 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 41443 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 134483 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 115445 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Petro Poroshenko

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 5554 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 5976 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 30238 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 23420 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 75076 views
Actual

Shahed-136

DJI Mavic

Facebook

Fox News

The Guardian

Pope Francis Donated Funds for Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Historian Zinchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4506 views

In December 2023, Pope Francis personally donated money for a Mavic drone to the 93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar." This brigade has been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Pope Francis Donated Funds for Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Historian Zinchenko

Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, donated personal funds to one of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was written on Facebook by Ukrainian historian Oleksandr Zinchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zinchenko, in December 2023, Pope Francis donated his personal money for a Mavic-type drone for the 93rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Kholodny Yar".

Now I can reveal a secret: the money for two Mavics for the 93rd Brigade Kholodny Yar in December 2023 was donated by the Pope. Do good!

– wrote Zinchenko.

Addition

The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" is a  formation of mechanized troops in the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is part of the Operational Command "East", its location is the urban-type settlement of Cherkaske, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The brigade has been participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014: units were involved in the battles for Ilovaisk and Donetsk airport. After the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the brigade's soldiers fought in the Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.

The brigade bears the honorary name "Kholodny Yar" — in honor of the historical area of ​​Naddnipryanshchyna, Ukraine, where Ukrainian insurgents were based at the beginning of the 20th century.

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday22.04.25, 11:27 • 81237 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Pope Francis
Armed Forces of Ukraine
DJI Mavic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Facebook
Brent
$67.97
Bitcoin
$90,683.40
S&P 500
$5,292.42
Tesla
$240.85
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,405.06
Ethereum
$1,693.65