Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, donated personal funds to one of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was written on Facebook by Ukrainian historian Oleksandr Zinchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zinchenko, in December 2023, Pope Francis donated his personal money for a Mavic-type drone for the 93rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Kholodny Yar".

Now I can reveal a secret: the money for two Mavics for the 93rd Brigade Kholodny Yar in December 2023 was donated by the Pope. Do good! – wrote Zinchenko.

Addition

The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" is a formation of mechanized troops in the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is part of the Operational Command "East", its location is the urban-type settlement of Cherkaske, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The brigade has been participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014: units were involved in the battles for Ilovaisk and Donetsk airport. After the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the brigade's soldiers fought in the Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.

The brigade bears the honorary name "Kholodny Yar" — in honor of the historical area of ​​Naddnipryanshchyna, Ukraine, where Ukrainian insurgents were based at the beginning of the 20th century.

