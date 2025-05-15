J. D. Vance will return to the Vatican and attend Mass on the occasion of the beginning of the pontificate of Leo XIV

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10941 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23045 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24849 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49657 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126493 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126308 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239589 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101695 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70758 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187980 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121145 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188283 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239564 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187964 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203243 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25838 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86628 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61083 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82074 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91554 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

J. D. Vance will return to the Vatican and attend Mass on the occasion of the beginning of the pontificate of Leo XIV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

US Vice President J. D. Vance will visit the Vatican for the second time in a few months. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also attend the Mass on the occasion of the election of Pope Leo XIV.

J. D. Vance will return to the Vatican and attend Mass on the occasion of the beginning of the pontificate of Leo XIV

Vance, the highest-ranking Catholic in the U.S. government, visited the Vatican in April, meeting briefly with the late Pope Francis, just a day before the pontiff's death.

UNN reports with reference to EFE, DPA.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in the inaugural Mass on the occasion of the election of Pope Leo XIV, which was Robert Francis Prevost, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States.

Vance is traveling to Italy and the Vatican for the second time in a few months. Second Lady Usha Vance will also attend Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square.

Background

Pope Leo XIV became the first American to be elected pope. Previously, he had repeatedly criticized the new government in his homeland of the United States during his cardinal tenure.

Experts and observers also often interpret the election of Leo XIV as a conscious reaction of the Catholic Church to the current global political situation.

One person who, by his own admission, does not care much about speculation around the background of the papal election is U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who became a Catholic in 2019.

Vance emphasized that he would try "not to play the game of politicizing the pope." According to Vance, most people don't care if the Pope is "a Republican, Democrat, conservative, or liberal," as Vance summarized in a radio interview after his election as pope.

I'm sure he's going to say a lot of things that I like. I'm sure he will say some things I disagree with

Vance said in the interview, as quoted by DPA.

Let us remind you

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance had a brief meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Easter. This was the Vice President's first meeting with the Pontiff since 2020. Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88.

Pope Leo XIV offered mediation between the warring parties worldwide14.05.25, 15:09 • 2258 views

Addition

The current US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is in Turkey to participate in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, will travel to Rome for a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.

The latter, on Thursday in Antalya on the sidelines of the NATO summit, confirmed a bilateral meeting in Rome with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio between Saturday and Sunday.

"Never again war": Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine11.05.25, 15:31 • 4363 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Antonio Tajani
Rome
NATO
Pope Francis
Italy
Turkey
United States
Vatican City
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,389.50
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,181.81
Ethereum
$2,555.55