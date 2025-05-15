J. D. Vance will return to the Vatican and attend Mass on the occasion of the beginning of the pontificate of Leo XIV

Vance, the highest-ranking Catholic in the U.S. government, visited the Vatican in April, meeting briefly with the late Pope Francis, just a day before the pontiff's death.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in the inaugural Mass on the occasion of the election of Pope Leo XIV, which was Robert Francis Prevost, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States.

Vance is traveling to Italy and the Vatican for the second time in a few months. Second Lady Usha Vance will also attend Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Leo XIV became the first American to be elected pope. Previously, he had repeatedly criticized the new government in his homeland of the United States during his cardinal tenure.

Experts and observers also often interpret the election of Leo XIV as a conscious reaction of the Catholic Church to the current global political situation.

One person who, by his own admission, does not care much about speculation around the background of the papal election is U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who became a Catholic in 2019.

Vance emphasized that he would try "not to play the game of politicizing the pope." According to Vance, most people don't care if the Pope is "a Republican, Democrat, conservative, or liberal," as Vance summarized in a radio interview after his election as pope.

I'm sure he's going to say a lot of things that I like. I'm sure he will say some things I disagree with Vance said in the interview, as quoted by DPA.

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance had a brief meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Easter. This was the Vice President's first meeting with the Pontiff since 2020. Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88.

Pope Leo XIV offered mediation between the warring parties worldwide

The current US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is in Turkey to participate in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, will travel to Rome for a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.

The latter, on Thursday in Antalya on the sidelines of the NATO summit, confirmed a bilateral meeting in Rome with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio between Saturday and Sunday.

"Never again war": Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine