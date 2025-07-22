$41.750.12
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Pope Leo XIV plans to resume dialogue with the Moscow Patriarchate - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

Pope Leo XIV will hold an audience with Metropolitan Antony of Volokolamsk on July 26. The meeting aims to resume dialogue after tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV will have an audience with Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations, as reported by the Italian agency ANSA, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the meeting is likely to take place on Saturday, July 26.

(The Pope) Leo intends to resume dialogue with the Moscow Patriarchate after the inevitable tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

 the report says.

It is indicated that this will be Leo XIV's first audience with Anthony, who represented Patriarch Kirill at Pope Francis' funeral.

Recall

On July 9,  President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican, discussing the cessation of Russian aggression and the return of Ukrainian children. Zelenskyy invited the pontiff to visit Ukraine and thanked him for his support.

