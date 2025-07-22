Pope Leo XIV plans to resume dialogue with the Moscow Patriarchate - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Pope Leo XIV will hold an audience with Metropolitan Antony of Volokolamsk on July 26. The meeting aims to resume dialogue after tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Pope Leo XIV will have an audience with Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations, as reported by the Italian agency ANSA, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the meeting is likely to take place on Saturday, July 26.
(The Pope) Leo intends to resume dialogue with the Moscow Patriarchate after the inevitable tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine
It is indicated that this will be Leo XIV's first audience with Anthony, who represented Patriarch Kirill at Pope Francis' funeral.
Recall
On July 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican, discussing the cessation of Russian aggression and the return of Ukrainian children. Zelenskyy invited the pontiff to visit Ukraine and thanked him for his support.
