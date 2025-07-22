Pope Leo XIV plans to resume dialogue with the Moscow Patriarchate - Media

Pope Leo XIV will have an audience with Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations, as reported by the Italian agency ANSA, according to UNN.

It is noted that the meeting is likely to take place on Saturday, July 26.

(The Pope) Leo intends to resume dialogue with the Moscow Patriarchate after the inevitable tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine the report says.

It is indicated that this will be Leo XIV's first audience with Anthony, who represented Patriarch Kirill at Pope Francis' funeral.

On July 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican, discussing the cessation of Russian aggression and the return of Ukrainian children. Zelenskyy invited the pontiff to visit Ukraine and thanked him for his support.

The Pope expressed support for suffering Ukraine, calling the war meaningless