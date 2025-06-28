The Pope expressed support for suffering Ukraine, calling the war meaningless

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
04:01 PM • 2680 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
02:03 PM • 10271 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 13510 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 40791 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 106788 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 136284 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 81852 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 202005 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57141 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69391 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
67%
745mm
Popular news
Polish President Duda arrived in KyivJune 28, 07:14 AM • 13940 views
Putin says he will cut military spending amid recession warnings - TelegraphJune 28, 07:27 AM • 6804 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 19444 views
In Odesa, a teacher and her husband died as a result of an enemy strikeJune 28, 09:27 AM • 11244 views
Latest enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was shot down near Dnipro - RMAJune 28, 09:59 AM • 30566 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?04:01 PM • 2680 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 136284 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 137503 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 202005 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 136006 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July02:03 PM • 10271 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 19512 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 31437 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 37292 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 137503 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

The Pope expressed support for suffering Ukraine, calling the war meaningless

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Pope Leo XIV expressed support for Ukraine, sharing the pain of those who mourn loved ones and have suffered from a "meaningless war." He emphasized that the faith of the Ukrainian people is undergoing a difficult test.

The Pope expressed support for suffering Ukraine, calling the war meaningless

Pope Leo XIV expressed support for Ukraine and called the war senseless, reports UNN.

I want to express my closeness to suffering Ukraine, to children, youth, the elderly and, especially, to families who mourn their loved ones. I share your pain for the captives and victims of this senseless war.

- wrote the Pope on X.

Let's add

According to him, the faith of the Ukrainian people is now undergoing a difficult test.

To believe does not mean to already have all the answers, but to hope that God is with us and gives us His grace, that He will have the last word and life will triumph over death.

- summarized Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Francis called for unity in prayer for peace in Ukraine after the brutal shelling by the Russian Federation28.05.25, 17:42 • 2682 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9