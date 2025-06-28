The Pope expressed support for suffering Ukraine, calling the war meaningless

Pope Leo XIV expressed support for Ukraine and called the war senseless, reports UNN.

I want to express my closeness to suffering Ukraine, to children, youth, the elderly and, especially, to families who mourn their loved ones. I share your pain for the captives and victims of this senseless war. - wrote the Pope on X.

According to him, the faith of the Ukrainian people is now undergoing a difficult test.

To believe does not mean to already have all the answers, but to hope that God is with us and gives us His grace, that He will have the last word and life will triumph over death. - summarized Pope Leo XIV.

