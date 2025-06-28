The Pope expressed support for suffering Ukraine, calling the war meaningless
Kyiv • UNN
Pope Leo XIV expressed support for Ukraine, sharing the pain of those who mourn loved ones and have suffered from a "meaningless war." He emphasized that the faith of the Ukrainian people is undergoing a difficult test.
Pope Leo XIV expressed support for Ukraine and called the war senseless, reports UNN.
I want to express my closeness to suffering Ukraine, to children, youth, the elderly and, especially, to families who mourn their loved ones. I share your pain for the captives and victims of this senseless war.
Let's add
According to him, the faith of the Ukrainian people is now undergoing a difficult test.
To believe does not mean to already have all the answers, but to hope that God is with us and gives us His grace, that He will have the last word and life will triumph over death.
Pope Francis called for unity in prayer for peace in Ukraine after the brutal shelling by the Russian Federation28.05.25, 17:42 • 2682 views