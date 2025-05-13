Is Pope Leo XIV planning a visit to Ukraine? The media revealed the details

Pope's first foreign trip may be a visit to the Turkish city of Nicaea on the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in 325. He is also planning a trip to Peru - he was a missionary in this Latin American country for a long time. This was reported by La Repubblica, writes UNN.

Details

The first official invitation was an invitation from Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the first telephone conversation with Leo XIV, which the Ukrainian president himself announced yesterday, he invited the Pope to make an "apostolic visit" to Kyiv: "Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to our entire nation," Zelenskyy wrote on X (Twitter).

The conversation was "very warm and truly meaningful." The President of Ukraine thanked the Pontiff for "his support for Ukraine and all our people," mentioned the "thousands of children deported by Russia," and "the Vatican's help in returning them to their families" - referring to the humanitarian mediation carried out by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi in previous months. Zelenskyy, who informed Pope Leo about possible steps towards a ceasefire, said that he and the Pontiff "agreed to stay in touch and hope to meet in the near future."

Kyiv, moscow

This will be an opportunity to assess the possibility of a visit by the Pope to Ukraine. Pope Francis wanted to go to Kyiv without bypassing Moscow. Pope Leo must decide whether to accept the invitation and when. If Western diplomats hope that the Pontiff, born in Chicago, will more clearly direct Vatican policy in favor of Ukraine, then, at least at the beginning of his pontificate, Prévost largely relies on the Secretariat of State and the network of apostolic nuncios.

His first test of geopolitical vision will be the audience he will hold with ambassadors accredited to the Holy See on Friday. He will meet with representatives of the Eastern Churches tomorrow. - writes the publication.

To schisms

As for Ukraine, we will have to wait until possible peace talks clarify the situation. In the meantime, Pope Leo XIV's first trip may be to Nicaea, Turkey, for the anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea in 325.

"I know about this project, we are preparing its organization," he said yesterday at a meeting with journalists.

Pope Francis has long dreamed of this trip, which has a powerful ecumenical significance: it unites all Christians before the schism between East and West in 1054 and between the Catholic Church and the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century.

Peru Hypothesis

Regarding his country of origin, an American journalist asked him if he planned to "return home soon." Prévost replied without hesitation: "Not soon." As for Peru, where he spent 20 years as a missionary and bishop, the new Pope was more open: "Expect news about me in Peru soon," he told Peruvian journalist Paola Ugas. Or is he already planning a visit?

