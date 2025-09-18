Pope Leo XIV suspends reforms in the Catholic Church - Media

Pope Leo XIV, in his first interview published on Thursday, assured Catholics that he would not change key doctrine on same-sex marriage and women deacons after his predecessor's controversial papacy. This is a step towards traditionalists and a brake on reforms in the Catholic Church, writes UNN with reference to AFP.

The Pontiff spoke differently from the outspoken Pope Francis, whose attempts to open the Church to the modern era angered traditionalists.

In an interview with American journalist Elise Ann Allen for the book "Pope Leo XIV: Citizen of the World, Missionary of the 21st Century," Leo acknowledged that "people want church doctrine to change, they want attitudes to change." But he said that "we must change attitudes before we even think about changing what the Church says on any issue."

Leo said he shared Francis' desire to welcome everyone into the Church, "but I don't invite a person because they do or don't have a specific identity."

His predecessor, who died in April at the age of 88, made numerous statements welcoming people traditionally considered "sinners" into the Church. But Leo said it was "very unlikely, certainly in the near future," that the Church's doctrine on sexuality or marriage would change.

"I think the Church's teaching will remain as it is," he wrote in the book, published on Thursday in Spanish in Peru, where Leo XIV lived for almost 20 years as a missionary.

Francis' decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples in very limited circumstances drew backlash from conservatives, particularly in Africa and the United States.

Leo XIV, elected at a time when the Church faced serious internal divisions, said that "any issue concerning LGBT issues is very polarizing," adding: "I try not to continue polarizing or contributing to polarization in the Church."

This month, the pontiff received in a private audience American priest James Martin, one of the leading advocates for gay Catholics. But Leo XIV did not publicly address the approximately 1,400 LGBT representatives who came on pilgrimage to the Vatican. He also emphasized support for the "traditional family," which "is a father, a mother, and children."

Leo XIV, 70, also tempered expectations on the thorny issue of women deacons, a potentially historic reform that Francis had called on Catholic experts to explore.

"At the moment, I have no intention of changing the Church's teaching on this matter," Leo said, though he added that he was "certainly willing to continue listening to people."

