King Charles III and Queen Camilla to visit the Pope in late October

British King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will make an official visit to the Vatican this autumn and meet with Pope Leo XIV. They were forced to cancel this trip in April due to the deteriorating health of the late Pope Francis. This was reported by CNN and Reuters, citing Buckingham Palace, reports UNN.

Details

The palace announced that Charles and Camilla will attend the celebration of the Jubilee Year of the Catholic Church, which takes place every quarter century.

It is noted that members of the British royal family were supposed to visit the Vatican as part of a larger tour of Italy, but the trip was postponed for medical reasons, after the late Pope Francis was advised to rest.

Recall

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence at the Vatican's Santa Marta House. The probable cause of death was a stroke.

King Charles III called for support for Ukraine at a banquet for US President Trump