King Charles III and Queen Camilla to visit the Pope in late October

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 33840 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 65148 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 28113 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 27736 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 28496 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 23764 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 42921 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 46097 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49526 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29779 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0.8m/s
76%
761mm
Popular news
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called for increasing the share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year oldsSeptember 26, 09:04 PM • 7266 views
Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"September 26, 09:25 PM • 15082 views
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhotoSeptember 26, 10:52 PM • 18096 views
Ukraine is increasing production of interceptor drones: Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting for scaling upSeptember 26, 11:27 PM • 2814 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 27, 12:17 AM • 12766 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 1540 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 65139 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 34155 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 42918 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 46094 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 33837 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 30891 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 36406 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 38901 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 46584 views
Actual
Truth Social
The Washington Post
Financial Times
James Webb Space Telescope
The New York Times

King Charles III and Queen Camilla to visit the Pope in late October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

British King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will pay an official visit to the Vatican this autumn. They will meet with Pope Leo XIV, a visit that was canceled in April due to the deteriorating health of the late Pope Francis.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla to visit the Pope in late October

British King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will make an official visit to the Vatican this autumn and meet with Pope Leo XIV. They were forced to cancel this trip in April due to the deteriorating health of the late Pope Francis. This was reported by CNN and Reuters, citing Buckingham Palace, reports UNN.

Details

The palace announced that Charles and Camilla will attend the celebration of the Jubilee Year of the Catholic Church, which takes place every quarter century.

It is noted that members of the British royal family were supposed to visit the Vatican as part of a larger tour of Italy, but the trip was postponed for medical reasons, after the late Pope Francis was advised to rest.

Recall

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence at the Vatican's Santa Marta House. The probable cause of death was a stroke.

King Charles III called for support for Ukraine at a banquet for US President Trump17.09.25, 22:26 • 5972 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Pope Leo XIV
Queen Camilla
Reuters
Pope Francis
Charles III
Italy
Vatican City