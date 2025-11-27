Pope Leo arrived in Turkey for his first foreign trip: Media learned about a deviation from Vatican tradition during the visit

@VATICAN MEDIA

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Turkey at the beginning of his first foreign trip during his papacy, where he will commemorate a historic anniversary of Christianity, and then travel to Lebanon a few days after Israeli airstrikes on the country's capital, Beirut, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

On his way to Ankara, the Pope summarized the essence of his trip, saying that "all men and women can truly be brothers and sisters, despite differences, despite different religions, despite different beliefs."

Visits to both countries were initially planned by the late Pope Francis, but the main theme – building bridges – has become integral to Pope Leo since he appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after his election in May, the publication notes.

"Since he became pontiff six months ago, he has given the impression of a remarkably measured, even cautious, man. But on this trip, his diplomatic skills will be put under close scrutiny," the publication states.

The publication has already published a photo of the Pope meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on Thursday.

A key moment of the trip will take place in the Turkish city of Iznik, the site of the ancient city of Nicaea. Pope Leo and leaders of other Christian traditions will gather to commemorate the anniversary of the ancient council held there 1700 years ago. In 325 AD, among other important decisions, over 200 bishops at the council affirmed the belief that Jesus was the Son of God, which eventually led to the adoption of the so-called Nicene Creed.

The Eastern and Western branches of Christianity later sharply diverged, but during this trip, calls for unity and overcoming differences will be heard, the publication writes.

In Turkey, the Pope will also visit the Blue Mosque, as his immediate predecessors Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI did. Before departing for the second part of the trip, he will hold meetings with other religious leaders as part of interfaith dialogue.

Pope Leo embarks on first foreign trip to call for peace in Turkey and Lebanon

The Vatican stated that the Pope's plans to visit Lebanon have not changed after Israeli airstrikes on Beirut earlier this week.

He will meet with other religious leaders and engage with Lebanese youth, "which, in particular, will provide support to Christians, who constitute an estimated one-third of the country's population," the publication writes.

On the last day of the trip, Pope Leo will celebrate Mass on the Beirut waterfront, at the site of the 2020 port explosion, praying for the more than 200 dead and 7,000 injured.

Although the Pope, who is fluent in several languages, has so far delivered public speeches mainly in Italian, the Vatican confirmed that throughout the Turkish leg of his visit he will speak English, and during his stay in Lebanon, some French, the publication writes.

As the Independent notes, the Pope will address audiences exclusively in English in Turkey and a combination of English and French in Lebanon, "a notable departure from the traditional Vatican Italian" and "using these languages to convey a broader message of peace in the Middle East."

"During meetings on this trip – with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and representatives of the Lebanese public – the Pope may express his views on the conflict in the region," the report says.

Addition

In recent months, although he has spoken out on some issues important to him, such as the dignity of migrants, he has certainly not been as overtly politicized as his predecessor. He has walked such a fine line that in some cases both progressives and traditionalists within the Catholic Church have claimed he supports their views, the publication notes. It was believed that for these reasons, cardinals of various persuasions united around him in the conclave.