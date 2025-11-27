Pope Leo arrived in Turkey for his first foreign trip: Media learned about a deviation from Vatican tradition during the visit

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
12:37 PM • 514 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 2292 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 5070 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 10791 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 21004 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 15240 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 36016 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 36490 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 72373 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34632 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
93%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 17446 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 24632 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 11487 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 11586 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 10973 views
Publications
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 514 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 2912 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 11019 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 21004 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 36541 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Geneva
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 11631 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 42389 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 76326 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 92377 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 92085 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold

Pope Leo arrived in Turkey for his first foreign trip: Media learned about a deviation from Vatican tradition during the visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Turkey, beginning his first foreign trip, where he will mark the anniversary of Christianity. He will then travel to Lebanon after Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, where he will hold meetings with religious leaders and youth.

Pope Leo arrived in Turkey for his first foreign trip: Media learned about a deviation from Vatican tradition during the visit
@VATICAN MEDIA

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Turkey at the beginning of his first foreign trip during his papacy, where he will commemorate a historic anniversary of Christianity, and then travel to Lebanon a few days after Israeli airstrikes on the country's capital, Beirut, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

On his way to Ankara, the Pope summarized the essence of his trip, saying that "all men and women can truly be brothers and sisters, despite differences, despite different religions, despite different beliefs."

Visits to both countries were initially planned by the late Pope Francis, but the main theme – building bridges – has become integral to Pope Leo since he appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after his election in May, the publication notes.

"Since he became pontiff six months ago, he has given the impression of a remarkably measured, even cautious, man. But on this trip, his diplomatic skills will be put under close scrutiny," the publication states.

The publication has already published a photo of the Pope meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on Thursday.

A key moment of the trip will take place in the Turkish city of Iznik, the site of the ancient city of Nicaea. Pope Leo and leaders of other Christian traditions will gather to commemorate the anniversary of the ancient council held there 1700 years ago. In 325 AD, among other important decisions, over 200 bishops at the council affirmed the belief that Jesus was the Son of God, which eventually led to the adoption of the so-called Nicene Creed.

The Eastern and Western branches of Christianity later sharply diverged, but during this trip, calls for unity and overcoming differences will be heard, the publication writes.

In Turkey, the Pope will also visit the Blue Mosque, as his immediate predecessors Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI did. Before departing for the second part of the trip, he will hold meetings with other religious leaders as part of interfaith dialogue.

Pope Leo embarks on first foreign trip to call for peace in Turkey and Lebanon25.11.25, 22:51 • 3250 views

The Vatican stated that the Pope's plans to visit Lebanon have not changed after Israeli airstrikes on Beirut earlier this week.

He will meet with other religious leaders and engage with Lebanese youth, "which, in particular, will provide support to Christians, who constitute an estimated one-third of the country's population," the publication writes.

On the last day of the trip, Pope Leo will celebrate Mass on the Beirut waterfront, at the site of the 2020 port explosion, praying for the more than 200 dead and 7,000 injured.

Although the Pope, who is fluent in several languages, has so far delivered public speeches mainly in Italian, the Vatican confirmed that throughout the Turkish leg of his visit he will speak English, and during his stay in Lebanon, some French, the publication writes.

As the Independent notes, the Pope will address audiences exclusively in English in Turkey and a combination of English and French in Lebanon, "a notable departure from the traditional Vatican Italian" and "using these languages to convey a broader message of peace in the Middle East."

"During meetings on this trip – with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and representatives of the Lebanese public – the Pope may express his views on the conflict in the region," the report says.

Addition

In recent months, although he has spoken out on some issues important to him, such as the dignity of migrants, he has certainly not been as overtly politicized as his predecessor. He has walked such a fine line that in some cases both progressives and traditionalists within the Catholic Church have claimed he supports their views, the publication notes. It was believed that for these reasons, cardinals of various persuasions united around him in the conclave.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
The Diplomat
Pope Leo XIV
charity
Pope Francis
Lebanon
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ankara
Turkey
Vatican City