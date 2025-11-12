Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican

British supermodel Naomi Campbell and Argentine film producer Fernando Sulichin attended the Pope's weekly audience at the Vatican. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the British press, the 55-year-old model presented the pontiff with a book about spices.

The Pope's weekly audience is held every Wednesday in St. Peter's Square or in Paul VI Hall and is open to all by prior registration.

