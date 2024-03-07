Russians continue to actively advance in the Bakhmut sector

In the Bakhmut sector, the Russians have assembled various units and continue to actively advance, in particular in the area of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. This was reported by Oleh Kalashnikov, the press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevych, during a telethon, UNN reports .

In our direction (Bakhmut - ed.), the enemy has assembled quite a variety of units - including units of the Third Army Corps, airborne troops and a volunteer assault corps. He continues to attack very actively, to make assault actions - this is in Bohdanivka, but he was not successful. Both infantry units and units of the 98th Airborne Division - the 331st and 299th regiments - are involved in the fight - said Kalashnikov.

According to him, the enemy has now sent units of the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade to Ivanivske again, although motorized infantry units of the 150th Division are also operating there.

"Where Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka are located, he also continues assault operations. Here we see his (the enemy's - ed.) unit, also from the third army corps - this is the 1194th motorized rifle regiment. He also continues to use artillery - it works without a break, day and night, and of course the aviation component - the FABs," Kalashnikov noted.

Addendum

Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, said that Russian troops continue to hold a fairly large group near Avdiivka.