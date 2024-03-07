$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20641 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 70209 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50113 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 227977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201947 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180352 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223875 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249918 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155747 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371783 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians continue to actively advance in the Bakhmut sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26998 views

Russians continue to advance in the Bakhmut sector, particularly in the area of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

Russians continue to actively advance in the Bakhmut sector

In the Bakhmut sector, the Russians have assembled various units and continue to actively advance, in particular in the area of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. This was reported by Oleh Kalashnikov, the press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevych, during a telethon, UNN reports .

In our direction (Bakhmut - ed.), the enemy has assembled quite a variety of units - including units of the Third Army Corps, airborne troops and a volunteer assault corps. He continues to attack very actively, to make assault actions - this is in Bohdanivka, but he was not successful. Both infantry units and units of the 98th Airborne Division - the 331st and 299th regiments - are involved in the fight

- said Kalashnikov.

According to him, the enemy has now sent units of the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade to Ivanivske again, although motorized infantry units of the 150th Division are also operating there.

"Where Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka are located, he also continues assault operations. Here we see his (the enemy's - ed.)  unit, also from the third army corps - this is the 1194th motorized rifle regiment. He also continues to use artillery - it works without a break, day and night, and of course the aviation component - the FABs," Kalashnikov noted.

Addendum

Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, said that Russian troops continue to hold a fairly large group near Avdiivka.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
National Guard of Ukraine
Klishchiyivka
Avdiivka
Bakhmut
