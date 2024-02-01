Ukrainian troops repelled 58 attacks, most of them in the Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kherson sectors

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103465 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130987 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131543 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172896 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170258 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277361 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178061 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167050 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148748 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245771 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32815 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95915 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 93106 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100831 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47544 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277361 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245771 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230953 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256365 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242174 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12731 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130987 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104256 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104357 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120604 views
Ukrainian troops repelled 58 attacks, most of them in the Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kherson sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27636 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 58 enemy attacks in several sectors over the last day, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kherson remain the hottest spots in the combat zone.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders withstood 58 combat engagements and repelled the enemy. Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kherson directions remain the hottest spots on the frontline.  This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

There were 58 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy launched 2 missile attacks, one of them with an X-59 guided missile at the civilian infrastructure of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. The occupants also carried out 66 air strikes and fired 38 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

- reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy near Terny, Donetsk region, where Russians were advancing with air support.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an attack near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical position.

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration: 966 people still remain in Avdiivka, evacuation continues31.01.24, 15:50 • 31253 views

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops withstood 15 attacks near Avdiivka and another 5 near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. The occupants, supported by air power, tried unsuccessfully to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohirivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. There, the invaders engaged in combat 11 times under cover of aviation to improve their tactical position. However, they were unsuccessful.

Stupun on the situation around Maryinka: active hostilities continue31.12.23, 11:16 • 37132 views

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyno.

And in the Kherson sector  , our soldiers withstood 13 assaults. There, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. However, they are not succeeding. Our defenders are holding their positions securely.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops struck at 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery pieces and an enemy electronic warfare station.

Also, on the night of February 1, in the western part of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence destroyed a missile boat of the 41st Brigade of Missile Boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

There could have been up to 40 sailors on the Russian missile boat "Ivanivets" destroyed by Ukraine01.02.24, 15:57 • 26938 views

Tatiana Salganik

