Ukrainian troops repelled 58 attacks, most of them in the Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kherson sectors

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders withstood 58 combat engagements and repelled the enemy. Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kherson directions remain the hottest spots on the frontline. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

There were 58 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy launched 2 missile attacks, one of them with an X-59 guided missile at the civilian infrastructure of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. The occupants also carried out 66 air strikes and fired 38 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities. - reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy near Terny, Donetsk region, where Russians were advancing with air support.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an attack near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops withstood 15 attacks near Avdiivka and another 5 near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. The occupants, supported by air power, tried unsuccessfully to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohirivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. There, the invaders engaged in combat 11 times under cover of aviation to improve their tactical position. However, they were unsuccessful.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyno.

And in the Kherson sector , our soldiers withstood 13 assaults. There, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. However, they are not succeeding. Our defenders are holding their positions securely.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops struck at 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery pieces and an enemy electronic warfare station.

Also, on the night of February 1, in the western part of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence destroyed a missile boat of the 41st Brigade of Missile Boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

