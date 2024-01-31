Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration: 966 people still remain in Avdiivka, evacuation continues

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said that about a thousand people remain in Avdiivka, the evacuation continues, UNN reports.

"There are still 966 people in Avdiivka - the evacuation continues. The enemy dropped 24 guided aerial bombs on the city yesterday and continues to shell the evacuation route," said the head of the JAC.

Russians attacked Pokrovsk in Donetsk region with S-300 and Iskander missiles at night: six people were wounded