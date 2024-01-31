Russians attacked Pokrovsk in Donetsk region with S-300 and Iskander missiles at night: six people were wounded

On Tuesday, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with rockets late in the evening, injuring six civilians. The attack damaged an enterprise. UNN reports this with reference to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

On January 30, 2024, at 22:30, Russian troops fired a missile at the town of Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk, allegedly using S-300 and Iskander missiles. The explosions damaged an enterprise, where a security guard was injured. Five men aged 33 to 57 were also injured. - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

All the victims were sent to the hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds. One of them is in serious condition, the prosecutor's office said.

Nearby residential buildings and cars were also damaged.

According to the Donetsk police , the Russian army fired 13 times at the residential sector over the past day. 11 settlements were under fire.

As a result of the hostile attacks, 47 civilian objects were damaged, including 26 residential buildings, a church, two enterprises, a transport facility, outbuildings and a gas pipeline.

Occupants shelled Avdiivka with artillery, hitting a private house. One person was killed. In New York, a local resident was wounded in an enemy attack. Two people were also injured as a result of an enemy drone strike on Chasovyi Yar.

In Kostyantynivka, five private houses were damaged by Russian army attacks. In addition, the shelling of Kurakhove damaged three apartment buildings.

