One killed, nine wounded: consequences of Russian Federation's shelling of Donetsk region over the last day

In Donetsk region, one civilian was killed and nine others were wounded by Russian army shelling over the past 24 hours, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

On January 30, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka. Another 9 people were wounded in the region over the day - wrote Filashkin in Telegram.

Addendum

Since February 24, 2022, as indicated, Russians have killed 1848 civilians in Donetsk region and injured another 4527. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

