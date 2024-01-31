Kherson was attacked by Russian army in the morning, one wounded - CMA

This morning, Russian troops struck again in Kherson, and a man was wounded, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

About 2 hours ago, a man born in 1961 was wounded as a result of another shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson by Russian occupation forces. - Mrochko wrote on social media.

According to Mrochko, the wounded man is currently hospitalized with an explosive injury and damage to the blood vessels in his hamstring. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate, he added.

