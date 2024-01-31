Russians fired 221 shells in Kherson region, one killed and two wounded - RMA

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 53 times over the past day, one person was killed and two wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 53 attacks, launching 221 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 17 shells at the city of Kherson. (...) One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on social media.

The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a waterworks facility, an educational institution, a kindergarten, an indestructibility point and a cell tower in Beryslav district.

