There could have been up to 40 sailors on the Russian missile boat "Ivanivets" destroyed by Ukraine

There could have been up to 40 sailors on board the Russian missile boat "Ivanivets", which was sunk by Ukrainian scouts in Crimea. UNN reports this with reference to the Navy.

Details

As noted, the DIU fighters sank a missile boat of the Russian occupiers of the 41st Missile Boat Brigade, which was on combat duty, guarding the base in Novoozerne.

"This is a rather significant loss, given the presence of only three such boats of the 1241.1 project in the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and the weapons, including anti-ship missiles of the Moskit type with a range of up to 130 km," the Navy said.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

"Taking into account the regular number of personnel of 40 sailors, the consequences of the reduction of the Russian ship's personnel are also significant," the Navy noted.

These are not the first enemy losses in this brigade. Earlier, the SBU and the Navy damaged the Samum project 1239 small missile ship.

"This operation is another reminder to the Russian invaders that staying on the territory of the previously occupied objects in Crimea with impunity is harmful to their health," the Navy said.

Ukraine destroys Russian missile boat "Ivanivets" in Crimea - DIU