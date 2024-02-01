Ukraine destroys Russian missile boat "Ivanivets" in Crimea - DIU

Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry sink a Russian missile boat "Ivanivets" in Crimea, UNN reports, citing the DIU press service.

On the night of January 31-February 1, 2024, soldiers of the special unit "Group 13" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the missile boat "Ivanivets" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet - the DIU said in a statement.

As noted, the transaction was made possible with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the United24 platform.

The enemy vessel was on the roadstead of Lake Donuzlav in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"As a result of a number of direct hits to the hull, the Russian ship sustained damage incompatible with further movement - the Ivanovoets heeled to the stern and sank," the DIU noted.

The cost of the ship lost by Russia is approximately $60-70 million dollars.

"According to preliminary information, the search and rescue operation of the Russian occupiers in Donuzlav was unsuccessful," the DIU emphasized.

