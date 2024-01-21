Russia's GRU attacks "Pantsir" plant in Russia, targets hit - source

Ukrainian intelligence has attacked the Russian plant "Shcheglovsky Val" in Tula, where Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile systems are manufactured. This was reported to UNN journalist by its own sources, adding that the targets were hit.

Details

The source of UNN reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry attacked the Shcheglovsky Val plant in Tula, where Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile systems are manufactured.

Targets have been hit, data collection and processing is underway. - the source added, commenting on the work of the GUR on the plant.

Let's add Shcheglovsky Val, one of the largest defense industry enterprises in Russia, located in the city of Tula.

The plant produces Pantsyr-S and Pantsyr-S1 combat vehicles (as well as target detection stations and multifunctional radar stations as part of the BM SAM), Bakhcha and Berezhok combat compartments, Kornet-EM anti-tank missile systems based on Tiger vehicles, and combat modules as part of the Pantsyr-M sea-based SAM.

A powerful fire broke out in the Russian port of Ust-Luga

Recall

It was reportedthat on the evening of January 20 explosions were heard in the Russian tula. A video showing the "arrival" was posted online.



Earlier, sources of UNN reportedthat the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense conducted a special operation during which Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Leningrad region of Russia on the night of January 18.

