A powerful fire broke out in the Russian port of Ust-Luga

In the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, on the night of January 21, powerful explosions occurred near the oil terminal of the commercial seaport in the village of Ust-Luga. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, which also publish video from the scene, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that local residents heard the sounds of a UAV, followed by explosions, and then a fire broke out.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations' forces and equipment were engaged to extinguish the fire.

The governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, said that there were no casualties as a result of the fire.

A high alert regime was introduced in the Kingisepp district.

A major fire in Russia: a clothing market near a shopping center in the center of Chelyabinsk is on fire