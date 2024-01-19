A major fire in Russia: a clothing market near a shopping center in the center of Chelyabinsk is on fire

In Russia, the Vostochnoye Misto clothing market next to the Europe-Asia shopping center caught fire. The fire is so intense that flames and smoke can be seen from other parts of the city, according to Russian media. According to the occupying country's Ministry of Emergency Situations, several hundred square meters of trade pavilions are burning at the scene, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that a severe fire in the Vostochny Misto complex at the intersection of Kirov and Braty Kashyrin streets broke out in the afternoon on January 19. Firefighters were unable to extinguish the fire quickly.

In response to this situation, the fire was declared at a higher level of complexity and a firefighting headquarters was formed. Up to 10 vehicles and more than 30 firefighters are working at the scene of the incident, according to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the SHOT Telegram channel, "the area of the fire is 1000 square meters, and the pavilions inside have burned out.

There were no injuries, all visitors and employees of the market were taken outside.

It is not yet known what exactly caused the fire.

Recall

Four tanks with petroleum products are burning at the oil depot in Klinets, Bryansk region , and the fire has been assigned an increased level of complexity.

UNN also reported that a polyester fiber plant was on fire in the city of Shakhty, Rostov region. Eyewitnesses said that an explosion was heard before the fire.