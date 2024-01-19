ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

A major fire in Russia: a clothing market near a shopping center in the center of Chelyabinsk is on fire

A major fire in Russia: a clothing market near a shopping center in the center of Chelyabinsk is on fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26643 views

A severe fire at the Vostochny Gorod clothing market in Chelyabinsk, Russia, has led to the declaration of a heightened level of complexity. More than 30 firefighters is being fought by more than 30 firefighters. No casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

In Russia, the Vostochnoye Misto clothing market next to the Europe-Asia shopping center caught fire. The fire is so intense that flames and smoke can be seen from other parts of the city, according to Russian media. According to the occupying country's Ministry of Emergency Situations, several hundred square meters of trade pavilions are burning at the scene, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that a severe fire in the Vostochny Misto complex at the intersection of Kirov and Braty Kashyrin streets broke out in the afternoon on January 19. Firefighters were unable to extinguish the fire quickly.

Image

In response to this situation, the fire was declared at a higher level of complexity and a firefighting headquarters was formed. Up to 10 vehicles and more than 30 firefighters are working at the scene of the incident, according to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Image

According to the SHOT Telegram channel, "the area of the fire is 1000 square meters, and the pavilions inside have burned out.

Image

There were no injuries, all visitors and employees of the market were taken outside.

It is not yet known what exactly caused the fire.

Recall

Four tanks with petroleum products are burning at the oil depot in Klinets, Bryansk region , and the fire has been assigned an increased level of complexity.

UNN also reported that a polyester fiber plant was on fire in the city of Shakhty, Rostov region. Eyewitnesses said that an explosion was heard before the fire.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

