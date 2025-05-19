$41.500.03
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

A peace agreement has no deadline: Trump is not setting new deadlines for achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

The White House spokeswoman stated that Trump does not plan to set new time frames for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He is working to correct the situation he inherited from Biden.

A peace agreement has no deadline: Trump is not setting new deadlines for achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump has not set new deadlines for ending the war in Ukraine. This conflict was "inherited" from Joe Biden, and now Trump is working to fix the situation as soon as possible. This was announced during a briefing by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN.

Details

During the briefing, answering a question about whether Trump plans to set new deadlines for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Leavitt said that she does not intend to "get ahead of the president." After all, at this time there is a telephone conversation between the American leader and Putin.

The spokeswoman also reiterated that this war was "inherited" by Trump from Joe Biden and "Trump is working hard to fix it." 

The President has made it clear during this conflict, since he inherited it from Joe Biden, to both sides that he wants to see a peaceful settlement and a ceasefire as soon as possible, but regarding specific deadlines...I will not get ahead of the President.

- she said.

Let's add

US President Donald Trump announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday at 5 pm (10:00 am local time). And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, UNN wrote that White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump "is tired and disappointed" in both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Alona Utkina

WarPoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
