A peace agreement has no deadline: Trump is not setting new deadlines for achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump has not set new deadlines for ending the war in Ukraine. This conflict was "inherited" from Joe Biden, and now Trump is working to fix the situation as soon as possible. This was announced during a briefing by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN.

Details

During the briefing, answering a question about whether Trump plans to set new deadlines for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Leavitt said that she does not intend to "get ahead of the president." After all, at this time there is a telephone conversation between the American leader and Putin.

The spokeswoman also reiterated that this war was "inherited" by Trump from Joe Biden and "Trump is working hard to fix it."

The President has made it clear during this conflict, since he inherited it from Joe Biden, to both sides that he wants to see a peaceful settlement and a ceasefire as soon as possible, but regarding specific deadlines...I will not get ahead of the President. - she said.

Let's add

US President Donald Trump announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday at 5 pm (10:00 am local time). And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, UNN wrote that White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump "is tired and disappointed" in both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.