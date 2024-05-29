General Staff: the most tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction

As of this morning, the most tense situation remained in the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, as of 11 o'clock, a total of 28 clashes have already occurred at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated in the General Staff, the Defense Forces continue to focus their main efforts in the Tavrichesky, Donetsk and Slobozhansky operational areas on preventing the enemy from advancing into the depths of our state, disrupting their task of establishing full control over the Donetsk, Luhansk and part of the Kharkiv regions.

"There have already been 28 military clashes today. The invaders carried out six airstrikes with the use of 10 Kabs, 476 attacks on the positions of our troops. Russian terrorists also used 46 kamikaze drones for strikes," the General Staff said.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy, as indicated, maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and attacks settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The situation in the directions as of 11:00 on May 29 was as follows:

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Liptsy V. one of the clashes continues. The losses of the Russian occupiers are being clarified. Units of our troops carry out measures to strengthen the defense.

According to updated data, over the past day, the enemy lost 195 people in this direction. A tank of the invaders, seven artillery systems, one MLRS, 13 vehicles and five units of special equipment were also destroyed. In addition, two tanks, three artillery systems, eight vehicles and four units of special equipment were damaged.

In the Kupyansky direction from the beginning of the day, an attack was repelled in the area of Steppe Novoselovka. Another military clash continues near Petropavlovsk.

In the Seversky Direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack of the Russian invaders near the village of Vyemka.

In the Kramatorsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already tried twice to oust our soldiers from their positions. The enemy unsuccessfully conducted assault operations in the areas of Ivanovsky and Klishcheyevka.

As in the past day, the situation remains most tense in the Pokrovsky Direction. Now there are eight military clashes going on there. With the greatest intensity, the enemy operates near Novoselovka first. Two more enemy assaults were repulsed, in particular, in the area of Yasnobrodovka. The Defense Forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation in this direction.

According to updated data, over the past day, the Russian aggressor lost 394 people in the Pokrovsky direction. 15 armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and three enemy warehouses were also destroyed. In addition, an enemy tank, six armored combat vehicles and nine artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, one attack near Krasnogor Vicki has already been repelled. The enemy was not successful. The invaders ' losses are being clarified.

Since the beginning of the day, one military clash has occurred in the Vremovsky direction in the area of Maly Shcherbakov.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations today.

In other areas, the situation, as indicated, has not changed significantly.

"Our soldiers are strengthening their borders and are ready to fight back against the enemy," the General Staff noted.

