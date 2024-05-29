General Staff: the most tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71163 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139180 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144275 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238267 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171541 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163516 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147823 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219250 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109832 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51096 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105570 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48904 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238267 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205839 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219111 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14644 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105570 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109832 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158341 views
Actual
General Staff: the most tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction

General Staff: the most tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22409 views

As of this morning, the most tense situation remained in the Pokrovsky direction.

As of this morning, the most tense situation remained in the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, as of 11 o'clock, a total of 28 clashes have already occurred at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated in the General Staff, the Defense Forces continue to focus their main efforts in the Tavrichesky, Donetsk and Slobozhansky operational areas on preventing the enemy from advancing into the depths of our state, disrupting their task of establishing full control over the Donetsk, Luhansk and part of the Kharkiv regions.

"There have already been 28 military clashes today. The invaders carried out six airstrikes with the use of 10 Kabs, 476 attacks on the positions of our troops. Russian terrorists also used 46 kamikaze drones for strikes," the General Staff said.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy, as indicated, maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and attacks settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The situation in the directions as of 11:00 on May 29 was as follows:

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Liptsy V. one of the clashes continues. The losses of the Russian occupiers are being clarified. Units of our troops carry out measures to strengthen the defense.

According to updated data, over the past day, the enemy lost 195 people in this direction. A tank of the invaders, seven artillery systems, one MLRS, 13 vehicles and five units of special equipment were also destroyed. In addition, two tanks, three artillery systems, eight vehicles and four units of special equipment were damaged.

In the Kupyansky direction from the beginning of the day, an attack was repelled in the area of Steppe Novoselovka. Another military clash continues near Petropavlovsk.

In the Seversky Direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack of the Russian invaders near the village of Vyemka.

In the Kramatorsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already tried twice to oust our soldiers from their positions. The enemy unsuccessfully conducted assault operations in the areas of Ivanovsky and Klishcheyevka.

As in the past day, the situation remains most tense in the Pokrovsky Direction. Now there are eight military clashes going on there. With the greatest intensity, the enemy operates near Novoselovka first. Two more enemy assaults were repulsed, in particular, in the area of Yasnobrodovka. The Defense Forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation in this direction.

According to updated data, over the past day, the Russian aggressor lost 394 people in the Pokrovsky direction. 15 armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and three enemy warehouses were also destroyed. In addition, an enemy tank, six armored combat vehicles and nine artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, one attack near Krasnogor Vicki has already been repelled. The enemy was not successful. The invaders ' losses are being clarified.

Since the beginning of the day, one military clash has occurred in the Vremovsky direction in the area of Maly Shcherbakov.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations today.

In other areas, the situation, as indicated, has not changed significantly.

"Our soldiers are strengthening their borders and are ready to fight back against the enemy," the General Staff noted.

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 139 combat engagements in the frontline29.05.24, 08:42 • 22828 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
klishchiivkaKlishchiyivka
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast

Contact us about advertising