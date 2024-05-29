Ukrainian Armed Forces record 139 combat engagements in the frontline

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53318 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102255 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145420 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149893 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245977 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173181 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164622 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148202 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223405 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111929 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45659 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57813 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96162 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36501 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245977 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223405 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209719 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235608 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222558 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53294 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29844 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36459 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111924 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112949 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces record 139 combat engagements in the frontline

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 139 combat engagements in the frontline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22823 views

Over the past day, 139 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovske, Kupianske and Lyman sectors.

Over the past 24 hours, 139 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovske, Kupyanske and Lyman sectors. The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev said this during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN reports .

Details

During the day, 139 combat engagements were recorded. According to the updated information, Russian invaders launched 3 missile attacks using 4 missiles and 86 air strikes on Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas over the day. About 300 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

- Kovalev said.

Russian occupants continue to conduct offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector . A total of 7 combat engagements took place in this sector. The fighting took place in the areas of Liptsy, Starytsia, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 21 combat engagements took place over the past day. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzhelyubivka, Petropavlivka, Myasozharivka, Nevske, Tverdokhlibove and Novoyehorivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy made 16 attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Terniv, Torsky and Serebryany Forest.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 36 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Prohres, Nevelske, where Russian invaders, supported by air power, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka and Vodiane, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense 12 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the areas of Razdolne and Staromayorske.

In the Orikhivsk sector , repelled 3 attacks near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Russian invaders tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, Russian invaders carried out 12 attacks.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 1,300 personnel, 8 tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 28 unmanned aerial vehicles, 56 vehicles and tankers, and 20 pieces of special equipment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
