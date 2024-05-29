Ukrainian Armed Forces record 139 combat engagements in the frontline

Over the past 24 hours, 139 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovske, Kupyanske and Lyman sectors. The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev said this during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN reports .

During the day, 139 combat engagements were recorded. According to the updated information, Russian invaders launched 3 missile attacks using 4 missiles and 86 air strikes on Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas over the day. About 300 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems - Kovalev said.

Russian occupants continue to conduct offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector . A total of 7 combat engagements took place in this sector. The fighting took place in the areas of Liptsy, Starytsia, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 21 combat engagements took place over the past day. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzhelyubivka, Petropavlivka, Myasozharivka, Nevske, Tverdokhlibove and Novoyehorivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy made 16 attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Terniv, Torsky and Serebryany Forest.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 36 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Prohres, Nevelske, where Russian invaders, supported by air power, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka and Vodiane, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense 12 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the areas of Razdolne and Staromayorske.

In the Orikhivsk sector , repelled 3 attacks near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Russian invaders tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, Russian invaders carried out 12 attacks.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 1,300 personnel, 8 tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 28 unmanned aerial vehicles, 56 vehicles and tankers, and 20 pieces of special equipment.