The number of battles has more than doubled: the greatest enemy activity is recorded in the Pokrovsky direction

The General Staff said. that as of 14: 00, the greatest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsky direction and in the Kharkiv region, but the Ukrainian military is holding back the onslaught of the invaders, reports UNN.

The enemy continues its offensive operations-54 military clashes have taken place so far. The greatest activity of the enemy is in the Pokrovsky direction and in the Kharkiv region. Units of the Defense Forces courageously restrain the onslaught of the invaders and respond harshly to their attempts to move forward - says the summary.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to launch airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and villages from the territory of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Shebekino. So, today, terrorists from Russian airspace have already dropped five guided aerial bombs in the area of Okhrimovka and one in Volchansk. Also, unguided air missiles were fired at the veterinary facility. Two attacks of the invaders were repelled in the direction of the village of Liptsy. Currently, three clashes continue in the area of Volchansk.

The intensity of assault actions of the Russian occupiers has increased in the Kupyansky direction. Seven times the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka, Cherneshchina and Druzhelovka. Fighting continues in the direction of the last two settlements. The enemy launched an airstrike with Kabom in the area of the village of Novoe.

In the Seversky direction, the Russian aggressor continues to try to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Verkhnekamenskoye, Vyalka and Razdolovka. The total number of collisions increased to five. Three attacks by our soldiers have been successfully repelled, and two in the direction of Razdolovka are still ongoing. The invaders supported their actions near Verkhnekamenskoye by using two guided aerial bombs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders use unguided aircraft missiles in the areas of the villages of Severnoye and Druzhba. Seven attacks, near Ivanovsky, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka, were repelled by units of the Defense Forces. One battle at Belaya Gora is still ongoing.

The enemy is particularly active today in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, compared to the morning, the number of fights has more than doubled. To date, there have been 15 clashes. Seven of them are still ongoing near Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Novopokrovsky and Sokol. Near the latter, the enemy is concentrating its efforts – the battle continues in as many as four locations, the invaders also dropped two aerial bombs. Three more airstrikes were carried out by the enemy in the areas of Zhelany, Karlovka and Novoselovka first.

In the Vremovsky direction, with the support of Russian aviation, there are three military clashes in the direction of Urozhaynoye. Another attack has already been repelled there.

"Finally, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff said.

In Kupyansky direction, the invaders have become more active and are using aviation - General Staff