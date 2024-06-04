Currently, the total number of military clashes since the beginning of the current day has increased to 64. the Russian occupiers have become somewhat more active and are using aviation. The Defenders of Ukraine respond flexibly to the actions of the Russian invaders and take all necessary measures to deplete the enemy's offensive potential. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

at the same time, terrorist troops from their territory continue to hit the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions with artillery. So, from Novy Yurkovichi (Russia), an artillery strike was carried out on Hrinovka, from Novaya Pogoshcha (Russia) on Staraya Guta, from Zernovoye (Russia) on Khleborob, from Gurovka (Russia) on Mikhalchina Sloboda, - the message says.

Kharkiv region is again under the blows of the aggressor. In particular, from the direction of Shebekino (Russia) on Volchansk, the Russian military launched three air strikes using seven Kabs, Okip and Veterinary attacked by Mi-8 helicopters using 10 bunks for each locality. In general, since the beginning of the day, there have been three clashes in this direction without success for the enemy.

In the Kupyansky direction, the Russian occupiers have become somewhat more active and are using aviation. Our defenders repelled eight assault actions of the enemy. There are still three clashes near Stelmakhovka and Berestovo. The Defense Forces give a worthy rebuff to the enemy.

On Kramatorsk direction the battle continues in the area of Andreevka. At the same time, the city of Slavyansk was hit by an enemy missile strike. Druzhba (the enemy used 16 unguided aircraft missiles) and Severnoye (10 bunks) were also affected by Russian air strikes.

The enemy does not slow down in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces here have already repelled 16 assault actions of the invaders. Another 17 fights continue. The enemy attacks with the support of aviation. Arkhangelsk was hit by three women, Novoselovka was attacked by the first aggressor with 10 bunks.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the total number of attacks increased to four. Our defenders successfully repelled two assault actions of the Russian invaders. Two more continue near Krasnogorovka and Praskoveyevka. The enemy struck Vodiane with two crabs and 20 bunks.

The enemy continues to attack with the support of aviation in the Vremovsky direction. Currently, three enemy attacks have been successfully repelled there, and two more are continuing in the Urozhaynoye area.

Finally, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff added.

During the day, the Russian Federation lost 1,290 personnel, as a result of which its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine amounted to 512,420 servicemen.