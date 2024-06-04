In Kupyansky direction, the invaders have become more active and are using aviation - General Staff

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 75201 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139832 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144898 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239267 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171868 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163697 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147965 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219725 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112953 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206244 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110506 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 36141 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 54828 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106304 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 54134 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219724 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206243 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219466 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 10272 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 17533 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106304 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110506 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158509 views
In Kupyansky direction, the invaders have become more active and are using aviation - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23823 views

In the Kupyansky direction, the Russian invaders have become more active and are using aviation, while the Ukrainian defenders have repelled 8 assault operations and continue to fight in the area of Stelmakhovka and Berestovo.

Currently, the total number of military clashes since the beginning of the current day has increased to 64. the Russian occupiers have become somewhat more active and are using aviation. The Defenders of Ukraine respond flexibly to the actions of the Russian invaders and take all necessary measures to deplete the enemy's offensive potential. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Operational information as of 17.00 04.06.2024 regarding the Russian invasion

at the same time, terrorist troops from their territory continue to hit the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions with artillery. So, from Novy Yurkovichi (Russia), an artillery strike was carried out on Hrinovka, from Novaya Pogoshcha (Russia) on Staraya Guta, from Zernovoye (Russia) on Khleborob, from Gurovka (Russia) on Mikhalchina Sloboda,

- the message says.

Kharkiv region is again under the blows of the aggressor. In particular, from the direction of Shebekino (Russia) on Volchansk, the Russian military launched three air strikes using seven Kabs, Okip and Veterinary attacked by Mi-8 helicopters using 10 bunks for each locality. In general, since the beginning of the day, there have been three clashes in this direction without success for the enemy.

In the Kupyansky direction, the Russian occupiers have become somewhat more active and are using aviation. Our defenders repelled eight assault actions of the enemy. There are still three clashes near Stelmakhovka and Berestovo. The Defense Forces give a worthy rebuff to the enemy.

On Kramatorsk direction the battle continues in the area of Andreevka. At the same time, the city of Slavyansk was hit by an enemy missile strike. Druzhba (the enemy used 16 unguided aircraft missiles) and Severnoye (10 bunks) were also affected by Russian air strikes.

The enemy does not slow down in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces here have already repelled 16 assault actions of the invaders. Another 17 fights continue. The enemy attacks with the support of aviation. Arkhangelsk was hit by three women, Novoselovka was attacked by the first aggressor with 10 bunks.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the total number of attacks increased to four. Our defenders successfully repelled two assault actions of the Russian invaders. Two more continue near Krasnogorovka and Praskoveyevka. The enemy struck Vodiane with two crabs and 20 bunks.

The enemy continues to attack with the support of aviation in the Vremovsky direction. Currently, three enemy attacks have been successfully repelled there, and two more are continuing in the Urozhaynoye area.

Finally, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff added. 

Recall

During the day, the Russian Federation lost 1,290 personnel, as a result of which its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine amounted to 512,420 servicemen.

Olga Rozgon

War
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
kurakhoveKurakhovo
mi-8Mi-8
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising