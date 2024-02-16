russia is constantly storming Chasiv Yar, involving mechanized forces: press officer

The situation in the Bakhmut sector remains difficult. The enemy is counterattacking near Chasiv Yar, using mechanized forces. This was reported by the press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Lieutenant General Roman Dashkevych, Senior Lieutenant Oleh Kalashnikov during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the situation in the sector continues to be difficult and tense: artillery is constantly working, the enemy is using FPV drones.

The enemy keeps trying to counterattack, especially in Chasiv Yar, where it is constantly conducting assault operations, involving mechanized forces. Attacks on Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Khromova, and Ivanivske continue - Kalashnikov said.

According to him, the russians are trying to gain an advantage over the Ukrainian Defense Forces in this area, but so far the attacks have been repelled.

And in some locations, on the contrary, we are liberating positions from the enemy, liberating the territory - Kalashnikov noted.

Addendum

On February 12, it was reportedthat the russian occupiers continue their offensive in the Bakhmut direction and, in particular, are pulling up reserves to Bohdanivka, near Bakhmut.

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is interested in capturing Chasovyi Yar: why