russia is constantly storming Chasiv Yar, involving mechanized forces: press officer

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 85801 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121422 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166904 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166546 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270184 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177169 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166909 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239790 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102639 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 80879 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 55277 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 51557 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 63524 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239791 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250540 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236562 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121423 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101436 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101795 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118223 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118797 views
russia is constantly storming Chasiv Yar, involving mechanized forces: press officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20891 views

The situation in the Bakhmut sector is complicated: russians are constantly storming the Chasiv Yar area near Bakhmut, using mechanized units to attack.

The situation in the Bakhmut sector remains difficult. The enemy is counterattacking near Chasiv Yar, using mechanized forces. This was reported by the press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Lieutenant General Roman Dashkevych, Senior Lieutenant Oleh Kalashnikov during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the situation in the sector continues to be difficult and tense: artillery is constantly working, the enemy is using FPV drones.

The enemy keeps trying to counterattack, especially in Chasiv Yar, where it is constantly conducting assault operations, involving mechanized forces. Attacks on Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Khromova, and Ivanivske continue

- Kalashnikov said.

According to him, the russians are trying to gain an advantage over the Ukrainian Defense Forces in this area, but so far the attacks have been repelled.

And in some locations, on the contrary, we are liberating positions from the enemy, liberating the territory

- Kalashnikov noted.

Addendum

On February 12, it was reportedthat the russian occupiers continue their offensive in the Bakhmut direction and, in particular, are pulling up reserves to Bohdanivka, near Bakhmut.

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is interested in capturing Chasovyi Yar: why19.01.24, 18:58 • 238789 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
klishchiivkaKlishchiyivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising