In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is interested in capturing Chasovyi Yar: why

The enemy in the Bakhmut sector is interested in capturing Chasovyi Yar, which will give it an opportunity for future offensives. This was reported to UNN by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio.

According to Fitio, the enemy is interested in Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut sector, where about 62,500 Russian troops are concentrated.

"Of course, he (the enemy - ed.) is interested in Chasiv Yar, which opens the road to Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, the entire Donetsk region, and then the whole of Ukraine," Fitio added.

He emphasized that active hostilities continue at the front.

"There are active hostilities, the front line is active. It is moving. We cannot say that the occupiers have broken through the defense. Our servicemen are in active defense. At the best opportunity, they move to offensive actions, improving their tactical position," Fitio summarized.

Recall

Volodymyr Fityo saidthat the enemy has now shifted the focus of offensive actions from the Bakhmut direction to the Liman-Kupyansk direction, where 41 attacks were repelled over the past day alone.