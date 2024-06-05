Tough fighting continues in the area of Kupyansk and Volchansk: Sirsky visited military positions in the directions of the Eastern Front

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky spoke with the military in the area of active military operations in the Kharkiv and Kupyansky directions of the Eastern Front. The general told about this in his Facebook, reports UNN.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations, focusing its main efforts on the Kurakhovsky, Pokrovsky, Kupyansky, and Kharkiv directions. In addition, it conducts active assault operations in Volchansk and on the approaches to Chasovy Yar in order to capture and take control of these two settlements Sirsky said.

According to him, in other directions, the enemy conducts offensive operations in order to stretch the active front line, bind our troops and prevent their transfer to other areas of combat operations.

In general, the situation remains difficult due to the high intensity of military operations and the widespread use of armored vehicles by the enemy, the use of a significant number of guided aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy concentrates its main efforts and tries to move towards Glubokoe - Liptsy, but suffers significant losses and has no success. in Volchansk, our main task at this stage is to contain the enemy, inflict maximum losses on him and gradually move forward to liberate our territories - - accents in Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He added that now there is a difficult situation in Kupyansk district. There, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops from two directions, so fierce fighting continues in the area. The task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to stop the enemy and force him to go on the defensive.

My task is to provide this direction with a sufficient amount of ammunition and combat-ready reserves, which will significantly strengthen the defense. despite the complexity of the situation, we have a chance to change the situation in our favor. And the Defense Forces are doing everything possible for this - Alexander Syrsky emphasized.

In addition, the commander-in-chief noted the effective work of most commanders and staffs. According to him, the unit commanders fully own the situation, skillfully use all types of weapons, especially attack drones of all types.

