Tough fighting continues in the area of Kupyansk and Volchansk: Sirsky visited military positions in the directions of the Eastern Front

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 48698 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101683 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144892 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149425 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245240 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173062 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164532 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148184 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222980 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 33110 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111309 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 41864 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 54547 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 91998 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245232 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222972 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235182 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222152 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 48623 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28051 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32789 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111309 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112779 views
Tough fighting continues in the area of Kupyansk and Volchansk: Sirsky visited military positions in the directions of the Eastern Front

Tough fighting continues in the area of Kupyansk and Volchansk: Sirsky visited military positions in the directions of the Eastern Front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24844 views

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky spoke with the military in the areas of active military operations in the Kharkiv and Kupyansky directions on the Eastern Front, where fierce fighting continues.

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky spoke with the military in the area of active military operations in the Kharkiv and Kupyansky directions of the Eastern Front. The general told about this in his Facebook, reports UNN.

Details 

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations, focusing its main efforts on the Kurakhovsky, Pokrovsky, Kupyansky, and Kharkiv directions. In addition, it conducts active assault operations in Volchansk and on the approaches to Chasovy Yar in order to capture and take control of these two settlements 

Sirsky said. 

According to him, in  other directions, the enemy conducts offensive operations in order to stretch the active front line, bind our troops and prevent their transfer to other areas of combat operations.

Since the beginning of the day, the battle continues in the area of Volchansk-General Staff05.06.24, 11:56 • 105020 views

In general, the situation remains difficult due to the high intensity of military operations and the widespread use of armored vehicles by the enemy, the use of a significant number of guided aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy concentrates its main efforts and tries to move towards Glubokoe - Liptsy, but suffers significant losses and has no success. in Volchansk, our main task at this stage is to contain the enemy, inflict maximum losses on him and gradually move forward to liberate our territories

- - accents in Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He added that now there is a difficult situation in  Kupyansk district. There, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops from two directions, so fierce fighting continues in the area. The task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to stop the enemy and force him to go on the defensive.

My task is to provide this direction with a sufficient amount of ammunition and combat-ready reserves, which will significantly strengthen the defense. despite the complexity of the situation, we have a chance to change the situation in our favor. And the Defense Forces are doing everything possible for this 

- Alexander Syrsky emphasized. 

In addition, the commander-in-chief noted the effective work of most commanders and staffs. According to him, the unit commanders fully own the situation, skillfully use all types of weapons, especially attack drones of all types.

Since the beginning of the day, five military clashes have continued in the areas of Andreevka and Klishcheyevka - General Staff05.06.24, 12:15 • 22905 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Kiev and held a bet - he heard the commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky about changes on the battlefield.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Contact us about advertising