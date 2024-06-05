Since the beginning of the day, the battle continues in the area of Volchansk-General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the battle continues in the area of Volchansk in the Kharkiv region. The situation is under control. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operational information as of 10: 30 on June 5.

In the Kharkiv direction, the battle in the area of Volchansk has been going on since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control. Our defenders continue to take measures to strengthen the front edge of the defense - the message says.

It is reported that according to updated data, over the past day, the enemy lost 127 people in this direction, 41 of them irrevocably. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed a tank, four artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 15 vehicles and six units of special equipment. Two ammunition depots and 21 personnel shelters were hit.

addition

The speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin reported on May 31 that Ukrainian defenders Control 70% of Volchansk.