Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32251 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98958 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143198 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147947 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243166 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172696 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164257 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148139 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112994 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Since the beginning of the day, the battle continues in the area of Volchansk-General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the battle continues in the area of Volchansk-General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105020 views

Fighting in the area of Volchansk, Kharkiv region, has been going on since the beginning of the day, and the situation, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is under control.

Since the beginning of the day, the battle continues in the area of Volchansk in the Kharkiv region. The situation is under control. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operational information as of 10: 30 on June 5.

In the Kharkiv direction, the battle in the area of Volchansk has been going on since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control. Our defenders continue to take measures to strengthen the front edge of the defense

- the message says.

It is reported that according to updated data, over the past day, the enemy lost 127 people in this direction, 41 of them irrevocably. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed a tank, four artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 15 vehicles and six units of special equipment. Two ammunition depots and 21 personnel shelters were hit.

addition

The speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin reported on May 31 that Ukrainian defenders Control 70% of Volchansk.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising