Since the beginning of the day, five military clashes have continued in the areas of Andreevka and Klishcheyevka - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the situation is tense - since the beginning of the day, five military clashes have continued in the areas of Andreevka and Klishchevka. In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Novoselovka Pervaya and Sokol. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of 10: 30 on June 5.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the situation is tense - since the beginning of the day, five military clashes have continued in the areas of Andreevka and Klishchevka. Opponent of success no, - the message says.

It is reported that in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Novoselovka Pervaya and Sokol. One attack was repulsed, and five more continue. The situation is under control.

The general staff notes that since the beginning of the day, two clashes have continued in the Vremovsky direction near Urozhaynoye.

The invaders, supported by a tank and two infantry fighting vehicles, tried to break through our defenses. A tank and one infantry fighting vehicle were destroyed. The other BMP moved away. The battle continues – our soldiers destroy enemy Stormtroopers, - the message says.

The defense forces inflict systemic fire damage on the invaders. So, in particular, yesterday's enemy activity led to significant losses, namely: more than 450 invaders killed and wounded, four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, three guns, 16 vehicles, five UAVs and three electronic warfare systems were destroyed. In addition, two ammunition depots and one fuel depot were blown up.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

In the Seversky direction, three military clashes took place today: two attacks were repulsed in the Verkhnekamenskoye area, and the battle continues near the village of Vyemka.

In the Donetsk direction, the invaders are unsuccessfully trying to approach our positions in the area of Belaya Gora. The battle continues.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, our soldiers repel an enemy assault in the area of Georgievka.

Also unsuccessful was the enemy's attempt to advance in the Orekhovsky direction, in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy does not give up trying to oust our units from the bridgehead in the Rynok area. The Russian invaders ' attack failed. No losses of positions were allowed.

Since the beginning of the day, the battle continues in the area of Volchansk-General Staff