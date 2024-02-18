russians lost 1,080 servicemen in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that russia lost 1,080 servicemen over the past 24 hours.
Details
Russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/18/24:
- Personnel: 402430 (+1080).
- Tanks: 6487 (+11).
- Armored combat vehicles: 12198 (+53).
- Artillery systems: 9709 (+40).
- RSVP: 984 (unchanged).
- Air defense equipment: 674 (+3).
- Airplanes: 335 (+3).
- Helicopters: 325 (unchanged).
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 7449 (+36).
- Cruise missiles: 1,898 (+2).
- Ships/boats: 25 (unchanged).
- Submarines: 1 (no changes).
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 12736 (+2).
- Special equipment: 1540 (+7).
The data is subject to revision.
