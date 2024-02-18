russians lost 1,080 servicemen in 24 hours

Over the past day, russia has lost 1080 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/18/24:

- Personnel: 402430 (+1080).

- Tanks: 6487 (+11).

- Armored combat vehicles: 12198 (+53).

- Artillery systems: 9709 (+40).

- RSVP: 984 (unchanged).

- Air defense equipment: 674 (+3).

- Airplanes: 335 (+3).

- Helicopters: 325 (unchanged).

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 7449 (+36).

- Cruise missiles: 1,898 (+2).

- Ships/boats: 25 (unchanged).

- Submarines: 1 (no changes).

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 12736 (+2).

- Special equipment: 1540 (+7).

The data is subject to revision.

