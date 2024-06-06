Wedding ceremony "reading the crown" from Volhynia included in the cultural heritage

The national list of elements of Intangible Cultural Heritage has been expanded with the wedding ceremony "reading the crown", the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

""The MCIP added the wedding ceremony "reading the crown" from Volhynia to the National List of elements of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine," the ministry said.

This rite, as indicated, takes place at weddings in the communities of Volhynia and Rivne region after the so-called "ransom" of the bride, her braid or shoes.

"The reader held a flower on a plate with a long white ribbon, which symbolized a long and happy family life. It read "the crown". The senior Streetman (chief matchmaker) took a step in the direction of the bride with the voice of each verse. When all the verses were read, the bride's mother took a flower with a ribbon from the plate and clung it to the young woman under the veil, and the reader broke the plate into small splinters "for luck," the ministry said about the ceremony.

The text of "the crown" in a serious and humorous form, as noted, had the character of parting words to a young family with wise life rules and wishes. "This rite exists to this day. It can be seen at modern weddings, but the number of verses of the modern "crown" has decreased. Texts change with each generation, modern terms and current stories are added," the MCIP added.

Ukraine and UNESCO outline a plan to preserve cultural heritage in times of war