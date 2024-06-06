ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Wedding ceremony "reading the crown" from Volhynia included in the cultural heritage

Kyiv

The national list of elements of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine includes the wedding ceremony "reading the crown" from Volhynia and Rivne region, which involves reading parting words to a young family with wise life rules and wishes.

The national list of elements of Intangible Cultural Heritage has been expanded with the wedding ceremony "reading the crown", the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

""The MCIP added the wedding ceremony "reading the crown" from Volhynia to the National List of elements of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine," the ministry said.

This rite, as indicated, takes place at weddings in the communities of Volhynia and Rivne region after the so-called "ransom" of the bride, her braid or shoes. 

"The reader held a flower on a plate with a long white ribbon, which symbolized a long and happy family life. It read "the crown". The senior Streetman (chief matchmaker) took a step in the direction of the bride with the voice of each verse. When all the verses were read, the bride's mother took a flower with a ribbon from the plate and clung it to the young woman under the veil, and the reader broke the plate into small splinters "for luck," the ministry said about the ceremony.

The text of "the crown" in a serious and humorous form, as noted, had the character of parting words to a young family with wise life rules and wishes. "This rite exists to this day. It can be seen at modern weddings, but the number of verses of the modern "crown" has decreased. Texts change with each generation, modern terms and current stories are added," the MCIP added.

Julia Shramko

Culture
unescoUNESCO
volynVolyn
ukraineUkraine

