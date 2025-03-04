At the front, 101 combat clashes in 24 hours: map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 101 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 56 airstrikes and conducted more than 5100 shellings. The highest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 21 enemy attacks were repelled.
Over the past day, 101 combat clashes were recorded at the front, with the highest enemy activity observed in the Kursk region and in the Pokrovsk direction, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map, writes UNN.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 56 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 104 guided bombs and using 2,638 kamikaze drones. In addition, they conducted over five thousand one hundred shellings, of which 186 were from multiple rocket launchers.
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, an artillery system, and two enemy command points.
Situation by Directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our forces repelled two enemy attacks towards Bochkove and Krasne Pershe.
In the Kupiansk direction, there were two attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions near the populated areas of Zahryzove and Ivanivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times. They attempted to advance near Novolyubivka, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions once in the area of the populated point Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat clashes were recorded in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Predtechyne.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 21 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the populated points Oleksandropil, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyne, Ulakly, and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the occupiers attacked our troops' positions seven times, trying to break through towards Kostiantynivka, Burlatske, and Skudne.
In the Huliaipole direction, the invaders attempted to advance towards Pryvilne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our forces repelled four enemy attacks towards Stepove and near Nesterianka.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault actions yesterday.
In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
In the operational zone in the Kursk region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 airstrikes using 17 guided bombs, and also conducted 308 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, of which 17 were from multiple rocket launchers.
Our soldiers, as indicated, are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
